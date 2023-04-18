Say Goodbye to Blind Pimples: Your Ultimate Guide to Clear, Glowing Skin

Blind pimples, also known as cystic acne, are those painful, deep-rooted pimples that form beneath the surface of the skin. Unlike traditional pimples, which usually have a whitehead or blackhead visible on the surface, this type of pimple is not visible, making them difficult to treat and frustrating to deal with.

In this article, we will explore what causes them and how to get rid of them.

Causes of Blind Pimples

They are caused by the same factors that contribute to traditional pimples: excess oil production, clogged pores, and bacteria. However, blind pimples occur deeper in the skin, and because they are not visible on the surface, they can be more difficult to treat. Blind pimples are most commonly found on the face, neck, back, and shoulders.

They are caused by the same factors that contribute to traditional pimples: excess oil production, clogged pores, and bacteria (Polina Tankilevitch/ Pexels)

How to Get Rid of Blind Pimples

While there is no surefire way to prevent blind pimples from forming, there are several steps you can take to minimize your risk and treat existing pimples.

Keep Your Skin Clean

Keeping your skin clean is essential for preventing blind pimples. Wash your face twice daily with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and bacteria that can contribute to acne. Avoid scrubbing your face too vigorously, as this can irritate your skin and make acne worse.

Use Topical Treatments

Over-the-counter topical treatments can help reduce inflammation and promote healing. Look for products that contain benzoyl peroxide, as these ingredients can help unclog pores and kill bacteria. Apply the product directly to the affected area.

Apply Heat

Applying heat can help reduce inflammation and promote healing. You can apply a warm compress to the affected area for 10-15 minutes several times a day. Alternatively, you can use a warm, damp towel or take a warm shower to open up your pores and promote drainage.

Over-the-counter topical treatments can help reduce inflammation and promote healing (Polina Tankilevitch/ Pexels)

Avoid Picking or Squeezing

Picking or squeezing blind pimples can make them worse and increase your risk of scarring. Instead, be patient and allow the pimple to heal on its own. If you must cover the pimple with makeup, choose non-comedogenic products that won't clog your pores.

Treatment for Blind Pimple

If home remedies don't work, there are several treatment options available-

Injections

Injections of corticosteroids can help reduce inflammation and promote healing. Your dermatologist will inject the medication directly into the pimple, and you should see results within a few days.

Extraction

If the pimple is particularly large or painful, your dermatologist may recommend extraction. This involves using a sterile needle or surgical instrument to puncture the pimple and drain the fluid inside.

Prescription Medications

If over-the-counter treatments and home remedies don't work, your dermatologist may prescribe a stronger medication. This could include topical retinoids, antibiotics, or oral contraceptives.

If home remedies don't work, there are several treatment options available (Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

Pimples can be a frustrating and painful type of acne to deal with. While there is no surefire way to prevent them from forming, keeping your skin clean, using topical treatments, and applying heat can all help reduce your risk. If you are struggling, talk to your dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment options.

