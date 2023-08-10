Scared of COVID, Portland woman rents out entire movie hall to watch Barbie

Amidst the fears and uncertainties brought about by COVID-19, one woman from Portland decided to rent out an entire movie theater for a solo screening of Barbie with her like-minded friends.

This bizarre yet fascinating story has sparked conversations about the measures some individuals are willing to go to protect themselves post-pandemic.

Renting out the entire theater for Barbie

The story that gained widespread attention on social media platforms like TikTok involves a Portland woman, who self-identifies as a member of the Zero COVID cult.

Despite her devotion to extreme precautionary measures, she decided to venture out and watch the movie Barbie in a movie theater, an activity she hadn't engaged in for three years.

This woman is venturing out of her house for the first time in 3 years so she can go see Barbie, right in middle of a deadly pandemic! So brave

To ensure the utmost safety during her Barbie movie outing, the woman took extraordinary measures. She rented out an entire movie theater in the morning before other moviegoers were allowed in. That was done to ensure that the air inside the theater was cleared of the presence of unmasked individuals, whom she classified as "MAGA Neanderthals."

She invited 20 like-minded friends from the Pacific Northwest, with each person having to pay a fee significantly higher than the regular ticket price, as the woman sought to recoup the costs associated with renting an entire movie theater, for their shared neurotic fear of COVID-19.

To maintain an impeccably safe environment, the woman enlisted the help of a single compliant theater employee and imposed strict rules. She prohibited concessions, as eating or drinking would require removing masks.

The theater was equipped with updated air filters, and all attendees were required to wear properly fitted N95, KN94 or P100 masks at all times. The woman even said that she would personally provide replacement masks for anyone wearing one that did not meet her standards.

Children were not allowed at the screening, as they were considered unreliable in adhering to the no-exceptions masking policy enforced throughout the movie.

Mixed Twitter Reactions to the Portland Woman's Solo Screening of Barbie Movie

Twitter users expressed concerns about the woman's weight

People are still this afraid??? In 3 1/2 years she could have lost that excess weight easily and made herself way less vulnerable to any kind of disease, but nah, masks for the win

Some shared their thoughts about the effects of Covid:

Some shared their thoughts about the effects of Covid:



Depending on the iteration of it, some agoraphobics rely solely on social media for human contact



If she is agoraphobic this may actually be a big step for her. Depending on the iteration of it, some agoraphobics rely solely on social media for human contact. I wouldn't jump to judgement quite yet on this one. Let's see if she reviews it (and the experience) and get more of a picture.

This viral story has sparked debate and garnered mixed responses. Some applaud the woman's dedication to her beliefs and willingness to go to extreme lengths to protect herself and her friends to watch the Barbie movie.

Others consider her actions excessive and reckon they are indicative of an irrational fear that may hinder people from returning to a normal way of life.