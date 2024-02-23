Scent therapy can aid memory for those with depression, study finds

People with depression can use scent therapy to ease the recall of personal memories, as suggested by a study published in JAMA Network. The study invited 32 individuals diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder.

Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects our memories of specific events and experiences. It has been found that individuals with depression are likely to recall categorical memories, which are more general in nature.

Thoughts like, "I am a failure", "I can't do any good", often stem from categorical memories. Researchers wanted to understand if there would be a difference in the recall of memories when the cues differed. The findings may help us determine alternative treatments for improving memory in individuals with MDD.

Our sense organs are sensitive to our emotional health. (Image via Pexels/ Ion Ceban)

What is the connection between scent therapy and depression?

Can scent therapy aid in recalling personal memories? (Image via Unsplash/ Ruslan)

One of the primary symptoms of depression is that individuals may experience difficulties recollecting specific memories. Researchers presented participants with certain verbal and odor cues to evoke a specific memory. It was found that odor cues led to higher recall in participants with feelings of depression. In comparison to when they received verbal cues, they also reported having more vivid and stimulating memories.

It can be hypothesized that scent therapy then leads to higher recall. Interestingly, individuals were also likely to recall more positive memories, even when they were not directed to do so. These findings draw our attention to an important connection: depression and the amygdala.

Anygdala is our brain's emotional center. When someone opts for scent therapy, they are almost immediately reminded of a memory associated with that smell. A lot of us enjoy the fragrance of freshly baked products, perfumes that remind us of positive experiences, and, in some cases, body odor that remind us of our loved one's presence.

By using scent therapy, individuals with depression may be able to recall specific positive memories. This will also enhance their mood and possibly break their negative thought patterns.

Improving memory of specific positive experiences can help in the management of depression. You may have noticed that a person with MDD is likely to share negative memories or ruminate on negative experiences. However, what happens when they start tuning into positive memories?

This can simply mean incorporating pleasant smells into your everyday life. They can trigger positive memories and make you further appreciate these sensory experiences. A possible downside is that certain smells can also trigger negative memories. By working with a professional in a safe environment, you can identify cues that will help you elicit positive memories!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.