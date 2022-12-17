Sea Moss For Weight Loss: Does It Work? 

If you’re looking for an ancient supplement that can help you lose weight, sea moss may be your new secret weapon. It's a type of red marine algae that grows in parts of North America and Ireland.

It’s claimed that sea moss can be used as an effective appetite suppressant, helping with weight loss by controlling cravings, which can lead to reduction in overall caloric intake and body fat storage.

Read on to find out more about using sea moss for weight loss and other health benefits.

Sea Moss Nutrition Facts

Sea moss, also known as Irish moss or red algae, is a type of seaweed that’s rich in several vitamins and minerals, including:

iron

phosphorus

magnesium

calcium

zinc

copper

folate

riboflavin

The seaweed also contains compounds called carrageenan and alginate, which are believed to have health benefits.Carrageenan is a seaweed extract that’s often used to thicken or emulsify foods. Alginate is a type of fiber that can bind to other compounds, including toxins and heavy metals, so it may be useful for detoxifying the body.

Can Sea Moss Help You Lose Weight?

Despite the lack of research on sea moss, there is evidence that its nutrients and compounds may affect weight in some of the following ways.

1) Boost Metabolism

Sea moss contains iodine, which helps regulate metabolism. Metabolism is how the body turns food into energy. A higher metabolic rate means you burn more calories, which can lead to weight loss.

Eating more iodine won't automatically increase your metabolic rate, but if you have hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland) due to not getting enough iodine, increasing your intake can help. Make sure to consult with your doctor if you suspect that something’s wrong with your thyroid.

2) Reduces Appetite

The fibers found in sea moss can form a gel-like substance that may help slow digestion, which can make you feel full fo longer. Fiber helps with weight loss by making you feel fuller.

A study showed that increasing fiber intake by 14 grams per day can lead to a 10% decrease in calorie intake and a 1.9 kg reduction in bodyweight over a period of four months.

3) Burns More Fat

Sea moss may help you burn fat by regulating enzyme systems in the body. AMP-activated protein kinase is a particularly well-studied enzyme system.

In fact, one study showed that sea moss helped reduce gains in body fat in mice on a high-fat diet and had positive effects on the gut microbiomes of the animal. However, more research is needed to explore the same effects in humans.

4) Reduces Inflammation

Sea moss is rich in magnesium, a mineral that fights inflammation. Inflammation is linked with obesity and other chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Sea moss may reduce inflammation and can improve overall health. It also contains small amounts of vitamins A and C, which have anti-inflammatory effects.

How Can You Use Sea Moss for Weight Loss?

You can add sea moss superfood to your diet as a weight loss supplement without much effort.

This sea vegetable is easily accessible online and in health food stores, and you can eat it by itself or add it to other foods and drinks. You can also purchase supplements in many forms.

If you want to use sea moss for weight loss, here are some ways to add it to your diet:

1) Add to smoothies

2) Make sea moss gel, and add it to soups or stews

3) If you're a vegan, you can use agar powder as a substitute for gelatin in recipes

4) Add it to juices, or drink it as a tea

5) Use as a supplement (Talk to your doctor before taking sea moss capsules, though.)

Wrapping Up

Sea moss is a popular, naturally based weight loss supplement that can be used in food or supplement form. It contains additional nutrients like phenols, calcium, and iron that can have positive effects on blood pressure and other aspects of health.

In addition, it has a few side effects when taken directly because of its detoxifying properties that remove heavy metals from the body. For this reason, sea moss may be a great dieting tool for those who're looking to get rid of unnecessary pounds.

Poll : 0 votes