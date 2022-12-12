Sea moss gel may sound like an awkward substance from the bottom of the ocean, but it provides a lot of benefits for your health when applied topically and ingested.

Although there aren't a lot of sea moss gel studies, many beauty businesses use it as an ingredient in their anti-aging products because it contains so many vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals that are beneficial to your body.

What is Sea Moss Gel?

Sea moss is a brown algae found mostly in the northern hemisphere. Its botanical name is phaeophyta and it belongs to the chlorophyta phylum. It’s commonly found floating up north in shallow waters. In Asia, sea moss has been incorporated into traditional diets for hundreds if not thousands of years.

Traditionally, people would extract the nutrients from decaying sea plants by steaming or boiling them, or using them for composting in rice paddies. It wasn't until recently that started extracting the benefit-rich filtrate to consume by itself.

Health Benefits of Sea Moss Gel

Although considered to be a useful product, sea moss and carrageenan have also been the source of some controversy. Although some people claim that Irish moss is harmful to human health, others argue it has no negative effects. To find out more about this natural substance, keep reading!

1) Improves Heart Health

Sea moss gel contains a high level of antioxidants, which help protect your heart from free radicals and regulate cholesterol levels. It also aids in lowering blood pressure, making it useful for those who suffer from hypertension or want to keep their hearts healthy.

In addition, sea moss gel acts as a natural vasodilator. This means it improves circulation by opening blood vessels throughout your body for better nutrient and oxygen flow. It also reduces inflammation in your arteries as well as plaque buildup. All of these benefits of sea moss gel makes it an essential part of any cardiovascular-supportive diet.

2) Thyroid Health

Sea moss gel contains a unique blend of minerals and antioxidants that may help support thyroid health. Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, can cause weight gain, decreased energy levels and depression. To help improve thyroid function, add sea moss gel to your diet (along with other foods known to support proper thyroid function).

Benefits of sea moss gel has also been shown to protect against damage from radiation exposure—another way sea moss gel helps maintain normal thyroid hormone levels.

3) Maintains Blood Sugar Levels

Irish Moss is naturally red-colored, thanks to the carotenoid fucoxanthin. Fucoxanthin may have huge advantages for lowering glucose levels and preventing spikes or crashes for people with diabetes. Sea moss gel also contains alginic acid, a polysaccharide that can help regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity. It can also lower cholesterol, another major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

4) Skin Health

To care for your skin, try sea moss gel today! Made up of almost 90% water and minerals, it’s also particularly effective at delivering hydration to sensitive areas like your face and lips. You may not see an immediate effect from your moisturizer, but you'll notice a difference after several weeks of use.

5) Promotes Hair Growth

To encourage hair growth, try applying Irish moss to your scalp. This seaweed is rich in Vitamin E, which fights oxidative stress and encourages new hair growth. The amino acids, proteins, and minerals in sea moss can also nourish your scalp from within and stimulate healthy hair growth. It may even improve the texture and appearance of your hair.

Wrapping Up

With benefits ranging from improved digestion to an enhanced immune system, there is no wonder that sea moss gel is in such high demand. The product does exist naturally, so it isn’t as if anyone can add chemical additives to the product to improve it. This means that adding sea moss gel to your diet can introduce you to all of its natural goodness and you won’t have to worry about any chemicals or preservatives messing with your health.

While there may still be some research that needs to be conducted on sea moss gel, all signs point towards a product with the ability to improve your health and well-being.

