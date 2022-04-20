What Is the Secret Behind David Laid's Incredible 3-Year Natural Transformation?

If you are a fitness geek, you might already be familiar with David Laid’s transformation. Thousands of others in the online fitness community have been inspired by his tremendous change and ardent passion for weightlifting.

The Estonian-American bodybuilder became famous after showcasing his incredible transformation from a scrawny adolescent to a ripped and shredded man.

David Laid began his transformation by watching fitness and bodybuilding videos on the internet. He began weight training and documenting his development on YouTube and Instagram, where he currently has 1.28 million and 2.1 million followers, respectively.

David began by watching YouTube videos about muscular building. He came across various body transformation videos, which inspired him to not only enhance his confidence, but also to build a phenomenal physique for which he is now well-known.

“I would watch YouTube fitness videos, eat, go to the gym, go home, watch more videos, go to bed, repeat. That’s all I would do. That and go to school," David said.

David's social media following has exploded since the beginning of his fitness career. He frequently posts videos of his physique changing on social media. As a result, he's become a source of inspiration for many people all over the world. This demonstrated to everyone that he was capable of turning his life around while also gaining a great physique.

David keeps track of his progress on a regular basis, which motivates him to keep going. David's new goal is to motivate people to reach their own fitness goals.

Is David’s workout regimen his transformation secret?

David's favorite exercises are deadlifts, squats, and bench presses.

He goes to the gym on a regular basis, usually six times a week, to get the most out of his training. He trains for up to six hours every day, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to achieving his objectives.

His back training exercises include:

Deadlifts - 4 sets

Lat Pulldowns - 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Bent Over Barbell Rows - 3 sets of 6-8 reps

Incline bench press - 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Cable crossover - 5 sets of 10-12 reps

He includes the below mentioned workouts for chest and shoulders:

Pec Deck Flyes - 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Tricep Pushdowns - 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Dumbbell Hammer Curls - 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Seated Cable Rows - 3 sets of 12-14 reps

Here's what David Laid’s leg workout looks like:

Barbell squat - 5 sets of 8-10 reps

Glute hamstring raise- 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Lunges - 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Romanian deadlift - 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Sumo Deadlift - 4 sets of 12-14 reps

David builds up his core strength with the following regimen:

Flat bench leg pull-in - 3 sets of 14-16 reps

Jackknife sit-up - 3 sets of 14-16 reps

Hanging leg raise- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Standing cable lift - 4 sets of 10-12 reps



What about David’s diet?

David claims that his primary flaw has always been a lack of hunger. He has been unwilling to consume large quantities of food on a regular basis.

Initially, this meant he had reached a stalemate in his muscle-building efforts in the gym. David was forced to learn more about macronutrients as a result of this, and he began to adopt an IIFYM (if it fits your macros) diet, which allowed him to swiftly gain weight by eating higher calorie meals.

David's diet allowed him to eat whatever he wanted as long as he stayed below his calorie limit. Depending on whether he was reducing, bulking, or maintaining his weight, he would modify his calorie goals.

A typical meal plan for David looks like:

Chicken sandwich.

Vegetable soup.

Apple

Biscuits

Tea

In his fitness quest, David learned to become a self-motivated individual. Many are inspired by his transformation from a scrawny youngster to a swole, monster-like man.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like David's regime? Yess!! Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande