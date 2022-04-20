What Is the Secret Behind David Laid's Incredible 3-Year Natural Transformation?

If you are a fitness geek, you might already be familiar with David Laid’s transformation. Thousands of others in the online fitness community have been inspired by his tremendous change and ardent passion for weightlifting.
The Estonian-American bodybuilder became famous after showcasing his incredible transformation from a scrawny adolescent to a ripped and shredded man.
David Laid began his transformation by watching fitness and bodybuilding videos on the internet. He began weight training and documenting his development on YouTube and Instagram, where he currently has 1.28 million and 2.1 million followers, respectively.
David began by watching YouTube videos about muscular building. He came across various body transformation videos, which inspired him to not only enhance his confidence, but also to build a phenomenal physique for which he is now well-known.
“I would watch YouTube fitness videos, eat, go to the gym, go home, watch more videos, go to bed, repeat. That’s all I would do. That and go to school," David said.
David's social media following has exploded since the beginning of his fitness career. He frequently posts videos of his physique changing on social media. As a result, he's become a source of inspiration for many people all over the world. This demonstrated to everyone that he was capable of turning his life around while also gaining a great physique.
David keeps track of his progress on a regular basis, which motivates him to keep going. David's new goal is to motivate people to reach their own fitness goals.
Is David’s workout regimen his transformation secret?
David's favorite exercises are deadlifts, squats, and bench presses.
He goes to the gym on a regular basis, usually six times a week, to get the most out of his training. He trains for up to six hours every day, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to achieving his objectives.
His back training exercises include:
- Deadlifts - 4 sets
- Lat Pulldowns - 4 sets of 10-12 reps
- Bent Over Barbell Rows - 3 sets of 6-8 reps
- Incline bench press - 3 sets of 10-12 reps
- Cable crossover - 5 sets of 10-12 reps
He includes the below mentioned workouts for chest and shoulders:
- Pec Deck Flyes - 4 sets of 10-12 reps
- Tricep Pushdowns - 3 sets of 8-10 reps
- Dumbbell Hammer Curls - 4 sets of 10-12 reps
- Seated Cable Rows - 3 sets of 12-14 reps
Here's what David Laid’s leg workout looks like:
- Barbell squat - 5 sets of 8-10 reps
- Glute hamstring raise- 3 sets of 8-10 reps
- Lunges - 3 sets of 8-10 reps
- Romanian deadlift - 3 sets of 8-10 reps
- Sumo Deadlift - 4 sets of 12-14 reps
David builds up his core strength with the following regimen:
- Flat bench leg pull-in - 3 sets of 14-16 reps
- Jackknife sit-up - 3 sets of 14-16 reps
- Hanging leg raise- 3 sets of 10-12 reps
- Standing cable lift - 4 sets of 10-12 reps
What about David’s diet?
David claims that his primary flaw has always been a lack of hunger. He has been unwilling to consume large quantities of food on a regular basis.
Initially, this meant he had reached a stalemate in his muscle-building efforts in the gym. David was forced to learn more about macronutrients as a result of this, and he began to adopt an IIFYM (if it fits your macros) diet, which allowed him to swiftly gain weight by eating higher calorie meals.
David's diet allowed him to eat whatever he wanted as long as he stayed below his calorie limit. Depending on whether he was reducing, bulking, or maintaining his weight, he would modify his calorie goals.
A typical meal plan for David looks like:
- Chicken sandwich.
- Vegetable soup.
- Apple
- Biscuits
- Tea
In his fitness quest, David learned to become a self-motivated individual. Many are inspired by his transformation from a scrawny youngster to a swole, monster-like man.
