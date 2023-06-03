Secret to better sleep: the ideal temperature for a good night's rest

Are you having trouble getting better sleep at night? There's nothing worse than waking up feeling groggy and tired. If you're like most people, it may not be your alarm clock that caused the problem—it could be your bedroom temperature.

Researchers know that some people sleep better at cooler temperatures, but why? In this article, we'll take a look at how the ideal temperature for better sleep can help you get a better night's rest.

What's the ideal temperature for better sleep?

According to sleep experts, it's somewhere between 65 and 72 degrees. While some people may prefer to sleep in warmer temperatures and others prefer cooler environments, most people will find that their body is able to relax when they're in this range.

setting the right room temperature is essential (image via unsplash / ann danilina)

Getting a good night's sleep is important because our bodies need to rest and recuperate. Some research suggests that if we're too hot while trying to fall asleep, we'll wake up more often throughout the night. Our bodies need extra heat from blankets or layers of clothing; otherwise, we can die!

Why do some people sleep better at cooler temperatures?

The key is the body's circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that regulates your sleep/wake cycle. The ideal temperature for optimal sleep depends on what time you want to wake up in the morning and how well your body responds to cold or warm temperatures.

helps in maintaining your circadian rhythm (image via unsplash / bruce mars)

For example: if you're an early riser who needs an extra hour or two before you're ready to tackle another day, then keeping your room cool at night will help keep those extra hours of restorative slumber coming!

Why is bedtime temperature important?

Your body's circadian rhythm regulates your sleep cycle. It gets cues from a number of factors, including light exposure, exercise, and temperature. For example: Your body temperature is generally around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning, but it can dip by about two degrees throughout the night and that dip coincides with the release of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep.

good quality sleep is essential for cognitive function (image via unsplash / brett jordan)

Too much warmth in your bedroom can prevent you from sleeping well. This can leave you feeling fatigued and restless, reducing the amount of time you spend sleeping.

So, how can you keep your room cool and get better sleep? Here are some tips:

using a humidifier can help for better sleep(image via unsplash / ulla shinami)

If you want to keep your room cool, close your blinds during the day.

Open windows to increase ventilation

Wear light clothing to bed

Invest in a cooling mattress, bedding, and pillows

Use a dehumidifier to reduce moisture in the air

To promote optimal rest, try keeping a regular bedtime, and avoiding caffeine, exercise, and alcohol before bed.

In conclusion, keeping your bedroom at the right temperature is key to getting better sleep. By following the tips above and adjusting your thermostat accordingly, you can improve the quality of your rest and wake up feeling refreshed and energized.

