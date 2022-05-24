What Is the Secret of Henry Cavill’s Bodybuilding Workout That Helps Him Stay Fit?

Henry Cavill is Hollywood’s most fitness-oriented man. Despite playing the role of Superman five years ago in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," the 38-year-old actor still remains in Superman shape. His recent role as monster hunter Geralt in "The Witcher" franchise has seen him continue to build his fitness with intense workouts and diet to match.

Cavill’s dashing looks and chiseled body have landed him on the cover of some top magazines and made him the poster boy for fitness fanatics all around the world.

But what’s Henry Cavill’s fitness routine that helped him stay fit throughout the years? What’s the secret to his bodybuilding workout?

Under the guidance of his trainer Mark Twight, a world-class climber, Cavill pushed himself beyond every limit while preparing himself for his most iconic role. Having previously worked with some of the top Hollywood stars, Twight knows the exact ways to bring out the best in his clients.

Most of Cavill’s training took place in Twight’s exclusive gym — Gym Jones — where comfort was avoided and only psychological and physical training occurred. So, from this, you can surely guess how extreme and intense the workouts of the Superman, aka Man of Steel, were. There was a lot of cardio, mass gain, protein consumption, weightlifting, and everything that’ll make the average person give up immediately. But Henry Cavill did it all, and here’s how he made it happen.

Henry Cavill's fitness routine:

Cavill’s workout lasted 2.5 hours each day and was divided into two exercise routines, meaning he targeted two different body parts in a day. He then focused on his diet and proper recovery for the rest of the day.

Henry Cavill's workout was a five- or six-day per week routine that lasted for about 10 months. He gained 20 pounds of muscle in different workouts that included exercises with dumbbells, kettlebells, and other bodyweight exercises.

The exercises Cavill is known to have included in his bodybuilding routine are as follows:

Squats

Barbell Bulgarian split squat

Pull-ups

Burpees

Gymnastics

Deadlifts

Kettlebell training

Crossfit style lifts

One very specific exercise that Cavill performed under his trainer Mark Twight is known as Tailpipe, which primarily included:

Holding two kettlebells or dumbbells in a rack position.

Rowing about 300 metres on a static rowing machine with heavy resistance.

Repeating both the exercises at a 45-second break in between sets three or four times.

Henry Cavill also included integrated cardio sessions into his routine, especially for films that required topless scenes. For such films, he incorporated 15-20 minutes of cardio into his morning workout schedule, another 20-25 minutes after a workout program, and then again 20 minutes of intense cardio before going to bed. Plus, he also added interval running into his morning fitness training.

When it came to Henry Cavill’s diet, he did a lot of hard work on it too.

His day started with a protein booster smoothie that included a cup of oats and fruit with one and a half scoops of grass-fed whey protein. Next, he ate an omelet with ham and six ounces of beef filet. The second meal he ate was about three hours later, which included white rice and chicken with a small portion of curry sauce.

The third meal was another three hours later and was the same as the second but with brown rice. Meal four included four ounces of beef with sweet potato or sweet potato fries. Three hours later, he took a pre-bed protein shake for his last meal of the day.

Summary:

There is absolutely no shortcut to getting fit. All you need is good habits, consistency, and lots of hard work. So, before you just take the plunge and start a fitness regime like that of Henry Cavill, assess your level of fitness and determine what is good for you. Just like Cavill did all his training under Mark Twight, you may also consider consulting a trainer too, especially if you are a beginner in bodybuilding or weight training exercises.

If you’ve had injuries or any medical conditions in the past, it is best to first talk to your doctor before starting your workout.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt