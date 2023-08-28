Selective Mutism in Adults: Finding Your Words Again

Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder with great complexity, which primarily impacts kids. However, it can also manifest in grown ups as well. This particular condition is portrayed by a steady inability to communicate in certain social settings.

It is not that the individuals lack the ability to speak, but rather, they mute themselves in certain social situations. Let's take a closer look into the complex world of selective mutism, exploring its signs, potential causes, and treatment options.

Selective mutism is characterized by low level of interactions and communication even in adults. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik))

Symptoms of Selective Mutism

How do you identify someone with this condition? (Image via Vecteezy/ acidgrey75121)

The most distinctive symptom of selective mutism is the inability to communicate in certain social settings, like social gatherings, school or public places. However, it's vital to identify that this inability to communicate is not because of an absence of knowledge or an actual speech disability.

Those with this condition often go through a paralyzing intense fear of speaking in specific engagements which leads them to withdraw into quietness. You will find that many of these symptoms are associated with social anxiety.

Moreover, people with this disorder may start to demonstrate other anxiety-prone behaviors that include not maintaining eye contact, holding on to a significant other or freezing in social settings. These signs can result in notable distress and damage in multiple aspects of life, which includes workplace, school, and relationships.

Selective Mutism in Adults

Mutism has isolating consequences for the adult. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

While selective mutism is usually linked to children, it can continue to exist into adulthood for some people. When the condition carries over from childhood, it may grow to be much more demanding to recognize due to the added social expectations and duties.

Adults with this disorder may find it extremely challenging to speak in certain situations, like at workplace, in social assembly, or ordering food at a restaurant. This condition can have a profound level of impact on adults, harming their self-esteem, ability to remain confident, and their overall quality of life.

Individuals with the disorder might also experience misapprehension from people who mistake their quietness for rudeness or lack of interest, further aggravating their anxiety levels.

Causes of Selective Mutism

What are the causes of this condition? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The specific causes are not fully grasped, but an amalgamation of environmental, genetic, and psychological factors are believed to contribute to the evolution of this condition.

Some adults with susceptibility for anxiety may have an overwhelming sense of terror or social anxiety in certain situations. This can lead them to withdraw into quietness as an avoidance coping mechanism.

Adults who are usually more shy might be more susceptible to developing this disorder, especially if they go through stressful or traumatic circumstances which intensify their anxiety. Family settings, school or college environments, and societal responsibilities also play a crucial role in the evolution and persistence of selective mutism.

Treatment for Selective Mutism

Mutism can contribute you to feel constantly anxious and worried. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Fortunately, selective mutism can be dealt with effectively, mainly when recognized early. Here are a few effective strategies usually employed in the treatment process:

1. Behavioral Therapy

Behavioral techniques, like systematic desensitization, assists people slowly confront and outgrow their fear of speaking in social situations. This specific process involves starting with less anxiety-provoking instances and slowly developing into challenging ones.

2. Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Therapy can be essentially helpful to identify thought patterns. (Image via Freepik/ Drazen Zigic)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy assists people recognize and challenge negative thought patterns, which add to their anxiety. By being aware of relaxation techniques and coping mechanisms, people can form healthier ways to deal with their anxiety in social settings.

3. Medication

In some severe cases, medication might be an option, especially if the person has co-existing disorders such as Generalized Anxiety Disorder. A psychiatrist can examine and prescribe the medication if absolutely necessary.

4. Patience and Encouragement

Irrespective of the selected treatment approach, it's important to be patient and understanding. Progress may seem to be at a slow pace, but with steady care and encouragement, people with this condition can make notable strides towards overcoming their difficulties.

Selective mutism is a distinct anxiety disorder which impacts children as well as adults. Luckily, it can be treated with professional assistance. People with this disorder can learn to regulate their anxiety and take charge of their ability to speak clearly with confidence in their daily lives.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

