Selena Gomez’s mental health advocacy: Message on birthday

Selena Gomez has always been loved and praised for her advocacy for her mental health. She has been open about her mental health journey through her career as a Disney star, singer and now the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building.

From a kidney transplant in 2017 to talking about her mental issues through a documentary, Selena has been transparent with her fans. She has been inspired by many in her own journey and continues to be inspiration to many others.

Through her work, Selena wants to talk about her experience in managing and enhancing well-being. (Image via hutchinsphoto54913 )

Selena Gomez’s mental health

She continues to open up and be transparent with her fans. (Image via Getty/ Getty)

This is not the first time Selena has opened about her mental health. Social media works both ways for celebrities, it can support them at their lowest and it can also put it you down at your worst.

The popstar has always received love from her fans, but has also been faced with backlash over changes in her weight, the perceived fued with the Biebers, and even for her romantic interests.

In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, she opened up about her years-long struggle with bipolar disorder, a condition in which an individual struggles between depressive and manic episodes. She also revealed that she experienced a psychotic break, that took her away from reality.

Gomez was also admitted to recover from her breakdowns. While this was a couple of years back, she continues to remind herself of her willingness to live everyday and spread awareness around mental health concerns.

Selena Gomez mental health advocate

As her advocacy continues, many other celebrities open about their own struggle. (Image via Getty/ Getty)

In her Birthday message, Selena Gomez also expressed gratitude towards her fans for contributing to the Rare impact fund. Rare beauty is Selena's cosmetic brand that emphasizes on makeup that appreciates your uniqueness. She revealed that through the donations, they have been able to increase awarenes and access to mental health services for young people.

She further wrote that she doesn't want anything for her birthday. However, if they want to send gifts, she urged her fans to "Please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference."

Yet again, Selena's kindness won over the Internet. Selena, on various occasions. has also spoken about how beauty can impact our mental health.

Selena and other celebrities with bipolar disorder continue to share their struggles. In any case they don't deserve to be bullied and ridiculed. It's a new year for Selena and her mental health journey doesn't stop here. It's not sheer luck, but real hard work that's brought her to where is today.

One thing is for sure, irrespective of the number of her followers or the number of likes on her photos, Selena Gomez is going to continue to advocate for mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

