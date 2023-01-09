Seltzer Water: Is It Good for You?

Seltzer water is nothing but carbonated plain water, also known as sparkling water, club soda, fizzy water, or soda water. It is a bubbly drink that is produced by infusing carbon dioxide at high pressure.

Usually, sparkling water contains added salt and other minerals to improve the taste. This fizzy drink is either produced using filtered water or collected from natural springs.

A few products also contain sugar and high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener. Flavored ones contain synthetic flavoring agents or syrups along with artificial food colors. This article discusses whether Seltzer water is good for you or not.

Fizzy water can be refreshing and hydrating (Image via Unsplash/Karim Ghantous)

Nutritional Facts About Seltzer Water

Carbonated water contains zero calories, carbs, proteins, and fats. They do not contain any micronutrients as well unless added while packaging. Regular sparkling water is no different from plain water.

Certain products are flavored using syrups and sweetened using sugars or artificial sweeteners. Carbon dioxide infused in sparkling water poses no health hazard and is considered safe for human consumption.

Is Seltzer Water Bad for You?

If you are buying products that do not contain added sugar, flavors, or other food processing additives, it is not bad for you and is completely safe for you to consume daily.

Carbon dioxide will not cause you any harm and hence it can be concluded that Seltzer water is not bad for you. Though sparkling water is more acidic than plain water, it does not pose any health risks. Try to make sure you are buying the right product and read the nutritional information labels carefully before purchasing carbonated water.

It must be kept in mind that people suffering from Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) might face discomfort after consuming carbonated water. Hence, it must be avoided or included as per the doctor's advice.

Fizzy water is an amazing zero-calorie substitute for soft drinks (Image via Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato)

Is Seltzer Water Good for You?

Sparkling or carbonated water can be good for you for several reasons. It can offer certain indirect benefits to health when consumed as a substitute for sugary beverages.

It can be helpful in keeping you hydrated just like regular plain water. Added minerals in packaged sparkling water can also help in the maintenance of electrolyte balance in your body.

Sparkling water is an amazing substitute for soft drinks that contain a lot of added sugar and artificial food additives such as synthetic flavors and synthetic food colors. If you substitute your mocktails and soft drinks at the restaurant with Seltzer water, you can reduce your calorie intake significantly. Unlike sweetened carbonated beverages, fizzy water does not contain caffeine and other chemicals.

Sparkling water is similar to plain water in terms of nutrition (Image via Unsplash/Steve Johnson)

It has been reported that fizzy water might be able to relieve the symptoms of indigestion. However, it does not cure indigestion and the relief is temporary. This could be due to carbon dioxide, which helps release the gas from your stomach.

The pH of Seltzer water is slightly lower than that of plain water, making it slightly acidic in nature. However, its acidity is not significant enough to cause damage to tooth enamel or your intestines.

In fact, studies have found fizzy water to be a hundred times less damaging to your teeth than soft drinks and sodas. Substituting these unhealthy drinks with carbonated water can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

You can prepare your own sugarfree mocktail using fizzy water (Image via Unsplash/Sam Cernik)

Can I Drink Seltzer Water Daily?

If you are buying plain unflavored sparkling water, you can drink it daily without concern. However, if you are experiencing any discomfort, it is best to avoid it.

People suffering from intestinal disorders and medical issues like GERD must take proper advice from their doctors on the safety of Seltzer water. Read the nutritional information table and ingredients list while purchasing any product.

