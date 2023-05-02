7 effective stretches for pelvic floor health

Stretches for pelvic floor are an important part of maintaining good pelvic health.

The pelvic floor is a complex network of muscles that support the pelvic organs. So, keeping these muscles strong and flexible is essential to prevent issues like urinary incontinence, pelvic pain and prolapse.

Best stretches for pelvic floor

Kegels are among the most widely recognized stretches for pelvic floor. (Pavel Danilyuk)

There are many stretches for pelvic floor that can help improve flexibility and strength in these muscles.

Here are some of the most effective stretches for pelvic pain that you can try:

#1 Kegel

Kegels are one of the most well-known stretches for pelvic floor, and they're often recommended by healthcare professionals to help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

To do a Kegel, simply tighten the muscles you would use to stop the flow of urine. Hold the contraction for a few seconds, and release. Repeat this exercise several times per day, gradually increasing the duration of the hold as your muscles become stronger.

#2 Squat

Squats are another effective stretch for pelvic floor. This exercise can help strengthen the pelvic floor with pelvic floor stretches, as well as the glutes and thighs.

To do a squat, stand with your feet hip-width apart, and slowly lower yourself down into a squatting position, keeping your weight on the heels. Hold the position for a few seconds, and slowly stand back up.

#3 Butterfly stretch

The butterfly stretch is one of the greatest stretches for pelvic floor that can help improve flexibility in the hips and pelvic area.

To do this stretch, sit on the floor with your knees bent and soles of the feet touching. Gently press your knees down towards the floor, using your hands to support your legs if necessary. Maintain the stretch for a brief period before letting it go.

#4 Child's pose

Child's pose, a gentle yoga pose, can aid in releasing tension in the pelvic floor. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

The child's pose is a yoga pose that can help release tension in the pelvic floor muscles.

To do this stretch, start on your hands and knees, and slowly lower your hips back towards your heels, reaching your arms out in front of you. Rest your forehead on the floor, and hold the stretch for a few seconds.

#5 Happy baby pose

Happy baby pose is another yoga pose that can help stretch the pelvic floor muscles.

Assume this stretch by lying on your back with the knees bent and feet resting flat on the ground. Grab the inside of your feet, and gently pull your knees towards your chest, keeping the feet flexed. Hold the position for a few seconds, and release.

#6 Hip flexor stretch

Hip flexors are a group of muscles that play an important role in pelvic health, and stretching these muscles can help alleviate pelvic pain and improve flexibility.

To do this stretch, kneel on one knee with the other foot flat on the floor in front of you. Delicately move your hips forward till you sense a stretch in front of your hip. Keep up the stretch for a brief period before switching sides.

#7 Cat-cow stretch

The cat-cow stretch is another yoga pose that can help stretch and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

To do this pelvic floor stretch, start on your hands and knees, and alternate between arching your back upwards (cow pose) and rounding the back downwards (cat pose). Repeat this movement several times, focusing on using the pelvic floor muscles to support your movements.

Incorporate the cat-cow stretch in your routine. (Image via Fizkes)

Stretches for pelvic floor can be an effective way to improve pelvic health and prevent issues, like urinary incontinence and pelvic pain.

By incorporating these stretches for pelvic floor in your daily routine, you can help strengthen and stretch the pelvic floor muscles, improving flexibility and preventing the onset of pelvic floor issues.

If you're experiencing pelvic pain or discomfort, or if you have any concerns about your pelvic health, it's important to speak with your healthcare provider for guidance and support.

