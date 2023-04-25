7 home exercises for effective weight loss

Exercising is one of the best ways to lose weight and stay healthy. However, in the COVID-19 era, going to the gym may not always be the safest option.

That's why we have compiled a list of top exercises you can do at home to help you shed those extra pounds.

Effective home exercises for weight loss

Here are seven such workouts:

#1 Jumping jack

Jumping jacks is a simple but effective exercise for . They help raise heart rate and burn calories.

To do a jumping jack, stand with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump up, and spread your legs apart while raising your arms over your head. Jump again, and bring your legs together while lowering your arms back down to your sides. Repeat this motion for 30-60 seconds.

#2 Squat

Squats are a great exercise for toning the lower body and . Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body by bending the knees and pushing the hips back. Keep your back straight and chest up. Return to the starting position, and repeat for 10-15 reps.

#3 Push-up

Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders and triceps. To perform a push-up, start in a with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body till your chest touches the floor, and push yourself back up to the starting position. Repeat for 10-15 reps.

#4 Lunge

Lunges are a great exercise for targeting the legs and glutes. Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take a step forward with one foot, and bend your knee till your thigh is parallel to the floor. Keep your back straight and core engaged. Return to the starting position, and repeat with the other leg. Do 10-15 reps for each leg.

#5 Burpee

Burpees are a full body exercise that helps burn calories and build endurance. Start in a standing position, and drop down and kick your legs back into a plank position.

Perform a push-up, and jump your feet back to your hands, and stand up. Jump up, and clap your hands overhead to complete one rep. Do 10-15 reps.

#6 Bicycle crunch

Bicycle crunches are a great exercise for targeting the abs and obliques. Lie on your back with the hands behind your head and knees bent.

Bring your right elbow to your left knee while straightening the right leg. Switch sides, bringing the left elbow to the right knee while straightening the left leg. Repeat for 30-60 seconds.

#7 Jumping rope

It's a fun and effective exercise for burning calories and improving . Start with your feet together and the rope behind you. Swing the rope over your head, and jump over it with both feet. Repeat for 30-60 seconds.

Losing weight doesn't have to involve expensive gym memberships or equipment. With the aforementioned exercises, you can burn calories and tone your body from the comfort of your home.

Incorporate them in your daily routine, and watch the pounds melt away. Remember to always warm up before, and consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns.

