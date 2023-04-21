Trim your tummy with 5 belly fat-burning yoga poses

Belly fat is a common problem area for many people and can be difficult to target with exercise alone. However, yoga can be a great way to help burn off that stubborn belly fat. That's because it not only strengthens and tones the abdominal muscles but can also help reduce stress level, which can contribute to belly fat.

In this article, we share a few top yoga poses that can help you target and reduce belly fat. So, roll out your yoga mat; put on some comfortable clothes, and let's get started on the path to a slimmer, trimmer tummy.

Top yoga poses to reduce belly fat

Here are the top five:

#1 Boat pose (Navasana)

Boat pose- Navasana (Image source/ Y Journal)

, also known as navasana, is an effective yoga pose for strengthening the core muscles and reducing belly fat.

It also improves digestion and helps relieve stress. To do this pose, sit on the floor with legs extended in front of you. Lean back slightly, and lift your legs off the ground. Keep your spine straight and balanced on the sitting bones.

#2 Plank pose (Phalakasana)

Forearm plank (Image source/ Y Journal)

, also known as phalakasana, is a great pose for building core strength and toning the abdominal muscles.

It also improves posture and reduces lower back pain. To do the pose, come into a push-up position with your hands under the shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels.

#3 Warrior pose (Virabhadrasana)

Warrior pose (Image source/ Y Journal)

, also known as Virabhadrasana, is a powerful yoga pose for toning the thighs and abdomen.

It also improves flexibility and strengthens the arms and legs. To do this pose, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Turn your right foot out, and bend your right knee. Extend your arms above your head, and hold for a few breaths.

#4 Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose (Image source/ Y Journal)

, also known as Setu Bandhasana, is a gentle backbend that strengthens the core muscles, hips and legs.

It also helps stretch the spine and reduce stress. To do this pose, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, and interlace your hands under the back.

#5 Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose (Image source/ Y Journal)

Cobra pose, also known as Bhujangasana, is a great pose for strengthening the abdominal muscles and reducing belly fat.

It also improves flexibility and relieves back pain. To do this pose, lie on your stomach with hands under the shoulders. Press your palms to the ground, and lift your chest while keeping your hips on the floor.

Incorporating the aforementioned yoga poses in your fitness routine can help reduce belly fat and improve overall health.

Remember to breathe deeply, and hold each pose for a few breaths to reap the maximum benefits. Consistency is key, so make sure to practice regularly for the best results.

