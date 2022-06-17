How To Do Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Virabhadrasana I is a foundational yoga pose that is a part of the three Warrior Poses in yoga, which contribute to the standing and balancing actions of the body.

The balancing act required in Virabhadrasana I works on creating stillness in the mind, building focus, power and stability, thereby improving health at a muscular as well as holistic level.

Physically, Virabhadrasana I increases hip flexibility and strengthens the legs, core, back, ankles and feet. More importantly, it helps you develop a sense of balance and become more aware of your body positioning.

The name of the asana comprises "Vira" meaning "Hero or Warrior" and "Bhadra" meaning "good" or "auspicious".

Virabhadrasana I: Technique and Correct Form

Follow these steps to perform Virabhadrasana the right way:

Start with the Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose). Once you are facing downwards, take a large step forward with your right foot such that your toes are in line with your fingertips. Shift your right foot slightly to the right side.

Keep your front knee bent at 90 degrees, with your knee stacked directly over your ankle. Your thigh should be parallel to the floor. Keep your right outer hip pinned back.

Turn your left heel so that your foot forms a 45-degree angle with the back edge of the mat. Both your feet should be aligned properly so that your body is stable.

Your left knee should be straight; and you may press your left thighbone back to achieve that.

Breathe in, and simultaneously raise your torso. Raise your arms above your head, with your hands shoulder-distance apart and palms facing each other. Your shoulder blades should open out and up, away from your spine and towards your outer armpits.

Rotate your biceps so that they are in line with your back, and fix your triceps into your midline. Bring your palms together, and look up at your thumbs.

Apply pressure on the left femur, and release your tailbone towards the floor. Pull in your belly towards your back, and move away from your right thigh.

Hold the Virabhadrasana I pose for 5-10 breaths. Try to focus on your body and the pose with the determination of a warrior, and smile as a happy warrior would. Breathe normally.

To get out of the pose, bring your hands back to the floor, and step back into the Downward-Facing Dog, and repeat with your other leg.

Tips for Beginners

Virabhadrasana I requires you to ocus on your body and smile like a happy warrior (Image via Pexels @Tima Miroshnichenko)

Beginners tend to tip their pelvis forward, which ducktails the coccyx and compresses the lower back - that is not what you are looking for. You need to lift your pubis towards your navel, and lengthen your tailbone towards the floor. The top rim of your pelvis needs to be parallel to the floor.

Virabhadrasana I: Benefits

The Warrior I pose is a foundational and powerful yoga pose. There are many benefits to performing this pose, some of which are listed below:

1) Stretches, Strengthens, Lengthens lower body muscles: Virabhadrasana I provides a deep stretch to lower body muscles like the gluteus maximus, quadriceps, hamstrings and adductors of the inner thighs. If you are looking to tone your thighs, this is a great pose to do.

2) Improves Flexibility and Range of Motion: Virabhadrasana I increases flexibility in the hips and strengthens and tones the legs, ankles and feet. This is a beginner-level yoga pose that serves to prepare the body for other advanced poses.

3) Beneficial for Chest, Diaphragm and Breathing: The asana requires you to stretch your arms above your head and also extends your chest and diaphragm to remain stable. This movement in Virabhadrasana I helps contract the muscles around the organs of the respiratory system. Breathing while you're in this pose helps improve the air circulation, keeping it fresh.

4) Builds Awareness, Focus and Stamina: If Virabhadrasana I is performed with full awareness of the body, it helps in building stability and stamina, which in turn can boost your self-confidence.

5) Energising, de-stressing and relaxing: The deep stretch of the arms above your head helps reduce the stiffness in your shoulders and neck, relaxing them. That can improve your energy level and make the body feel light.

6) Stimulation of organ systems: The muscles activated in Virabhadrasana stimulate the digestive and reproductive system, reducing indigestion and problems related to the reproductive system.

7) Balance and Emotions: Virabhadrasana, when performed correctly and combined with awareness, can calm the mental chatter. The consciousness and focus required in the movements performed in the pose helps provide better control over the mind, which helps regulate emotions.

Common Mistakes

Let us look at some common mistakes that can hinder you from attaining the perfect form of Virabhadrasana.

1) The knee of your forward leg should not extend past your toes. It should be positioned over your ankle.

2) Your hips need to be squared to the front. They should not be leaning or facing either side.

Who should avoid this asana?

People diagnosed with high blood pressure should avoid the Virabhadrasana. People with knee pain or arthritis, should use some support at the knee to perform this pose.

