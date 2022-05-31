What Aggravates Plantar Fasciitis? What Is the Fastest Way to Cure It?

Plantar fasciitis is a condition that causes chronic discomfort at the back or bottom of your foot. While it may appear to be inflamed, it's a degenerative condition affecting the tissue that joins your toes to your heel bone.

Nothing can wreak havoc on your day-to-day routine like pain that prevents you from moving. It's worth having checked out if you're having pain at the bottom of your heel. It's possible that your planta fascia ligament is inflammed, which is causing you pain.

Plantar fasciitis is common in runners and people with flat feet, high arches, who are overweight or spend a lot of time on their feet. You may find some relief with a non-surgical treatment depending on the reason and amount of the inflammation, but in severe cases, you may need to consider surgery.

What causes Plantar Fasciitis?

A tight band of tissue connects the heel to the toes and is known as plantar fascia. This tissue can become inflammed as a result of overuse, strain or injury, which can be painful. Plantar fasciitis is the medical term for this condition.

Plantar fasciitis is a deep and stabbing type of heel pain. It occurs more frequently in overweight people, but it can also occur as a consequence of overuse in runners. Mornings or after lengthy periods of standing are usually the worst times for discomfort.

Simple and fastest ways to cure Plantar fasciitis

It can seem that managing the pain of chronic plantar fasciitis is a full-time job. Whether you spend most of your waking hours at full-time work, at home or on the go, finding time for regular pain treatment isn't always easy.

Thankfully, there are a number of easy yet effective remedies for plantar fasciitis that may be done almost anywhere, at any time. Check out the list below:

1) Massage your feet

Keep a golf ball or any small ball on your desk or drawer at home to provide comfort and pain relief during the day. Roll the ball underneath your feet while exerting steady pressure when sitting at your desk or taking a little break from standing. Don't be afraid to confront painful 'hot spots'.

Apply consistent pressure (without generating sudden or intense pain) for several seconds before reaching a delicate spot before continuing to roll the ball.

The compression from this therapy distracts the brain's pain receptors, improves blood circulation to the arch and heel, and disintegrates painful adhesions (tears that have not healed properly) on the plantar fascia ligament.

2) Stretch it out

According to one study, 83% of patients who used stretching to relieve plantar fasciitis discomfort were successful doing so.

When you get a few minutes to spare, there are a variety of exercises that can be done quickly and easily. Stretching helps in the improvement and strengthening of the plantar fascia ligament, which is one of the most effective strategies to relieve pain and treat plantar fasciitis.

You can have immediate relief from your foot pain as well as improve your plantar fascia over time if you have access to a wall, stone, stairway or belt. All these exercises take only a few minutes and are simple and easy to remember.

3) Toe separators can be great

Toe separators gently encourage toes to uncurl to a healthy position by elongating constricted tendons that have become short and tight. They help increase blood flow to the feet, breaking down adhesions, alleviating heel and foot discomfort, and strengthening muscles and ligaments in the toes.

When you're sitting or lying flat or whenever you have 10-15 minutes, use Toe Separators to delicately stretch and straighten your feet and toes. Your feet and toes will not only be stronger, but they will also feel amazing.

4) Ice packs

Icing is an excellent way to relieve plantar fasciitis and heel spur pain right away.

The great news is that it doesn't have to be a dirty, dripping affair. At work, wear low-cost Ice Pack Slippers that conform to the bottom of your foot, stay put with soft adhesive straps, and deliver relief where you need it most.

Ice Pack Slippers can be kept in the freezer at home or in the office and then worn for a 15-minute break to rest your feet.

A bag of frozen peas or corn in a ziploc bag can also be used to construct a simple homemade ice pack. As microscopic particles fit better in the shape of your feet, frozen vegetables produce superior ice packs of ice from your freezer.

Key Takeaway

Plantar fasciitis is commonly treated at home with stretches, rest, ice and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It's best to see a doctor if the symptoms don't go away.

