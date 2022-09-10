How to Do Plank Pose (Kumbhakasana) in Yoga? Benefits, Tips, and Techniques

The plank pose is an excellent posture that strengthens the core muscles of the upper body. It also stretches your abdominal and chest muscles. This yoga pose has several health benefits, including pain relief in the neck and shoulders. It also improves athletic performance and tones your abs at the same time.

However, this does not mean that it is easy to do this pose or achieve the final position. With practice, as you succeed in holding a few seconds at each stage of this stretch, your stamina will be tested to the maximum limit.

How To Do Plank Pose In Yoga: Everything You Need To Know

The balanced body and mind that this simple pose can provide is a powerful reward, and definitely well worth trying. So go ahead, give it a try!

Follow the instructions below to get this posture:

Start with the kneeling position and place your hands on your thighs and bend forward and put your hands on the floor in front of you.

Raise the buttocks up, then slide both feet backwards so that they are directly under your knees.

Now balance on the palms of your hands and the tips of your toes. Breathe normally while you stay in this position.

You will get stronger and more flexible if you hold this pose for a few minutes every day.

The final pose is a full-body stretch that works your back muscles.

Keep your arms straight, not bent at the elbows or knees.

Bend only from the waist to bring your knees to the floor; come back to the starting position again.

Benefits

1) The plank pose strengthens the core and abdominal muscles. This posture is also beneficial for toning these muscles and strengthening them.

2) Kumbhakasana builds upper body strength and improves core strength, making it a good exercise for people looking to lose weight and develop a flat belly.

3) The Kumbhakasana pose helps improve your concentration, reduces restlessness and anxiety, strengthens your arms, wrists, and spine, helps you maintain good posture while sitting at a desk, and can help alleviate the physical symptoms associated with sitting at a desk.

4) Plank pose is a yoga asana that works to open your chest and tone the muscles in it. It also stretches your calves and hamstrings, which increases flexibility in these areas.

5) You can practice this asana whenever you want to stay fit and strong both mentally and physically. It also gives relief from backaches and promotes proper digestion.

Tips and Techniques

Plank Pose is a difficult exercise that builds strength and stamina throughout the body when performed correctly. When you practice this, keep the following information in mind:

It's important to keep your body aligned, shoulders over wrists and hips over knees, so that you're able to execute your movements with maximum efficiency.

To properly align your body in Plank Pose and Downward-Facing Dog, the distance between your hands and feet should be the same. Move back and forth between the two poses to get a feel for the correct distance.

Broadening across your collar bones while keeping your shoulder blades wide is a great way to prepare for deeper arm balances like Crow Pose.

Avoid locking your elbows in the pose; this can lead to injury. Instead of rigidly locking your elbows in place, try bending them slightly as you lift up the weights.

Common Mistakes

Those who want to try this yoga pose should avoid the following common mistakes.

To modify Plank Pose, either practice it on your knees or on your forearms. People with osteoporosis should avoid Plank Pose due to a risk of fractures.

It's important to know your limits and abilities when practicing yoga. Always talk with your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

If you are not yet strong enough to lift your body, practice Half Plank Pose by lowering your knees to the floor. Keep your head and spine straight.

To deepen the pose, try lifting one leg at a time while holding it for five breaths. Repeat on the opposite side.

If your wrists get sore, roll up the top of your mat. Put the base of your palms on the rolled portion of the mat, with your fingers gently curling. Press down through the base of your index fingers.

Takeaway

The plank pose (kumbhakasana) is a really effective pose for your core abdominal muscles. Additionally, it also helps with gaining stability. If you can maintain good control of your body, then right away you will notice the change in your waistline.

The best exercise for losing belly fat is a simple plank pose. Adding modifications to this pose will make it easier and perfect for your daily routine.

In the end, Plank Pose is a beginner-friendly yoga posture that works well to help you develop proper physical alignment.

