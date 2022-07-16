6 Best Home Exercises for Chest for Women over 30

When it comes to training your upper body, the chest muscles are some of the most important to focus on.

That's because they help control your arms and shoulders, which have a strong impact on daily functions like opening a door or picking up a baby. If you're looking for a well-rounded total-body workout, you can't forget about the importance of your chest muscles.

Best Chest Exercises for Women over 30

Whether you're a busy woman over 30 or just starting out with weight training, these six exercises for the chest can help you build an amazing upper body:

1) Lying Chest Fly

This exercise may be performed on the floor or a bench and is excellent for building your upper body muscles. As your strength increases, start with light weights, and work your way up.

To do a chest fly:

Lie back on a flat bench or the floor with your feet pressed into the ground.

If you're on the floor, bend your knees, and press your feet into the ground.

Keeping your back straight and shoulders down and back, grab a dumbbell in each hand.

Start with the dumbbells touching overhead in line with your chest.

Lower them slowly in a wide arc till they're level with your shoulders or chest, slightly bending your elbows.

Raise them back up slowly in a wide arc to the starting position.

2) Plank Shoulder Taps

This plank variation includes pectoral muscle engagement and shoulder taps for an added stability test.

How to do it:

Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your core engaged.

Tap one shoulder with the opposite hand; return to a push-up position, and repeat on the other side.

Keep alternating sides, and make sure to keep your body straight.

3) Resistance Band Arm Pulses

To improve your posture, try this resistance band exercise. Remember to keep the tension on the band as you complete the move, and don't let go of it.

Here's how to do a Shoulder Pulse:

Stand up straight with your feet hip-width apart, and place a resistance band around your wrists.

With your shoulders pulled back and down, raise your arms in front of your body to shoulder level, and slowly pulse them out to the sides.

4) Push-up

Don't be intimidated by push-ups. There are many variations, and it's easy to modify them to fit your fitness level. For example, you can try incline push-ups on an elevated surface like a park bench or up against a wall if you're on your knees.

To perform a push-up:

Lay face down on the ground, and place your hands directly under your shoulders.

Engage your core and glutes, and press into a rigid plank position.

Lower yourself till your chest and quads touch the ground, keeping your elbows behind you and not flaring out wide.

Once grounded, push back up into a plank position.

5) Plank Rows

This workout targets your arms, back, shoulders, abs and legs. For an added challenge, hold a bear plank position with your knees bent, and hover an inch off the ground.

To do plank rows:

Get into a plank position with your hands on weights and your feet hip-distance apart (or wider for more stability).

Keep your core strong and stable as you lift the right weight off the floor, driving it up toward the ceiling.

Once you reach the top, begin the exercise again.

6) Cross Body Bicep Curl

Bicep curls are a great way to focus on the pectoral muscles, and this variation will allow you to mix up your workout.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet a bit farther apart than shoulder width, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

With arms by your sides, curl the right weight up and across your body to just above your left shoulder.

Lower slowly till arms are fully extended, and repeat the movement with the left arm raising up and across your body to the right side of your chest.

Bottom Line

If you're looking to build up and tone your upper body muscles, there are a variety of exercises you can do to help you achieve your goals.

If you want to make your chest exercises more efficient and effective, follow the workout format we've laid out. It incorporates several exercises and is less repetitive, which will maximise your results with the time and effort you put into it.

There are several other great exercises that can be included in your workout routine and help you reach your goal faster. If you're just starting out on your fitness journey, remember that simple is better, and take it one step at a time. The results may surprise you.

