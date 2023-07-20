7 types of planks you can do to upgrade your core training

There are several types of planks that can be done to strengthen the core muscles. From knee planks for beginners to reverse planks for advanced exercisers, core strengthening exercises can be performed in a variety of ways.

A plank is a staple in every core training session and is considered one of the most effective full-body exercises.

What benefits do different types of planks offer?

Planks improve posture. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

A plank not only strengthens the mid-section, but it supports the spine, helps maintain proper posture and even boosts overall endurance. Additionally, it improves stability and prevents back injuries, too.

Incorporating different types of planks in your workout routine also targets some of the major lower body muscles, including the hamstrings, quadriceps and glutes and helps improve all kinds of athletic performances.

Types of planks to strengthen core

Here’s a look at seven different types of planks that you must add to your workout routine:

#1 Knee plank

Knee plank is beginner-friendly. (Photo via Freepik)

If you're a beginner to strength training, you must always start with a knee plank. It’s an easy variation that takes the pressure off the lower back but still offers great benefits.

To do it:

Lie on the floor on your stomach, and keep your elbows directly under the shoulders. Press your forearms into the ground, and lift your torso off the floor.

Keep the knees, elbows and toes touching the floor and core muscles engaged.

Do not look up or down; keep your gaze straight and neck in a neutral position.

Engage your glutes and core, and hold the position.

#2 Forearm plank

Forearm plank targets the core. (Photo via Freepik)

The forearm plank is among the basic types of planks that can be done by beginners and pro exercisers alike. This variation is an amazing way to kickstart your proper plank training.

To do it:

Lie on the floor on your stomach with the forearms pressed on the floor and under the shoulders. Keep your legs extended behind you and balance on the toes.

From there, lift your torso off the floor while pressing into your forearms and toes, and keep your gaze straight ahead.

Make sure the body forms a straight line from head to toes. Engage your core throughout the exercise, and hold the position.

#3 Walking plank

Walking plank targets the lower body muscles. (Photo via Freepik)

The walking plank is one of the best types of planks that not only strengthens the core but also targets major lower and upper body muscles simultaneously. These include the glutes, deltoids, shoulders, calves, hamstrings and quadriceps.

To do it:

Take a standard plank position on your toes and palms, and engage the abs and glutes to balance properly.

Start to move laterally by walking your right foot and hand to the right. Bring your left foot and hand to meet the right one in the center.

Continue taking a few more steps to the right, and return to the starting position by shifting laterally to your left.

#4 Side plank

Side plank targets the obliques. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

The side plank is another very effective core strengthening exercise that targets the deep core muscles, i.e., the obliques. Apart from the obliques, this type of plank also works on the hip abductors.

To do it:

Lie on your right side with legs straight and feet, hips and knees stacked on top of one another. Keep your right elbow directly under your shoulder and forearm flat on the floor.

Lift your left arm into the air, or keep it on your side.

Push your right forearm into the floor, and lift your torso as high as you can while maintaining a tight core.

Keep your hips lifted, and make sure the legs are fully straight. Hold the position, and repeat on the left side.

#5 Reverse plank

The reverse plank is a full body movement. (Photo via Instagram/yogawithnetanya)

The reverse plank is one of the best types of planks, mostly suited for advanced exercisers. It's considered a full body movement, as it targets several muscle groups at once, including the abs, triceps, shoulders, obliques, hamstrings and glutes.

To do it:

Sit straight on the floor with both legs extended in front of you. Place your hands behind your hips, and make sure the fingertips are pointed towards your feet.

Push through your arms, and engage the core and glutes to lift your hips off the floor.

Ensure that the body is in a straight line and the shoulders are away from the ears. Keep the hips stable, and do not let it bend downwards.

Hold the position.

#6 Plank jack

Plank jacks offer cardio benefits. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

If you want to level up your core training, consider doing plank jacks. The additional leg movement during this variation can elevate your heart rate and give you amazing cardiovascular benefits.

To do it:

Take a forearm or high plank position with the palms pressed on the floor and legs extended straight behind.

Jump your feet outward as wide as you can, and immediately bring them back in.

Complete a few reps.

#7 Knee-to-elbow plank

Knee-to-elbow plank (Photo via Pexels/LiSun)

Knee-to-elbow plank, also called spider-man plank, is among some powerful types of planks that can offer full body benefits. It tightens the mid-section while also working on the side abs and strengthening major lower and upper body muscles.

To do it:

Take a full plank position.

Move your left knee towards the outside of the left elbow, and bring it back to the starting position.

Repeat the movement using the right knee, and continue for a few reps.

Make sure the knee is fully open to the side so that the inner thigh hovers over the ground.

So, now that you know about these types of planks, incorporate a few of them in your regular workout routine to see amazing results. With the aforementioned variations of the plank, you can keep challenging your muscles even more and spice up your core training sessions.