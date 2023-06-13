The dumbbell power clean is a compound exercise that helps with improving overall strength.

Not only does it target the entire lower body, it also helps activate the smaller fibers in the muscle groups. Moreover, some of the upper body muscle groups like the forearms, shoulders and even the upper back are involved in this exercise.

More often than not, Olympic weightlifters use the barbell or dumbbell power clean to improve their strength to perform the snatch and clean & jerk better.

How to do the dumbbell power clean?

Dumbbell power clean (Photo by ELIAS VICARIO on Unsplash)

Begin by keeping your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with an overhand grip (palms facing your body).

Keep your arms extended, and keep your knees slightly bent.

Keep a straight back and neutral spine while the hips are lowered and knees bent.

Ensure that your chest is lifted.

To do the exercise, extend your hips, knees and ankles while shrugging the shoulders and pulling the dumbbells upward.

While in motion, keep the dumbbells close to the body, and use the momentum to raise them.

When the dumbbells are almost at shoulder height, swiftly rotate your elbows underneath the weights.

Keep hold of the dumbbells at the shoulders. The palms should be facing upward and elbows pointing forward.

Lower the dumbbells slowly to steadily return to the starting position.

Lower the hips, and bend your knees while allowing the dumbbells to descend under control.

Repeat the exercise for the desired number of repetitions.

It's important to note that the dumbbell power clean is an advanced exercise that requires proper technique and strength.

If you're new to weightlifting or unsure about your form, it's recommended to seek guidance from a qualified fitness professional to ensure that you perform the exercise safely and effectively.

Difference between power clean and clean and jerk

Clean and jerk (Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash)

The dumbbell power clean and the clean and jerk are two distinct weightlifting exercises that are often performed in the sport of Olympic weightlifting.

While they share some similarities, there are some key differences between the two apart from their techniques, which are mentioned below:

Muscles Targeted

Power Clean

The power clean primarily targets the muscles of the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves. It also engages the muscles of the upper body, like the shoulders, upper back, and forearms.

Clean and Jerk

The clean and jerk engages similar muscle groups as the power clean, but it also incorporates additional upper body muscles in the jerk phase, like the triceps, chest and core.

Weight Lifted

Power Clean

The power clean allows the lifter to typically handle heavier weights compared to the clean and jerk. As the lifter catches the barbell in a higher position, less overall strength is required.

Clean and Jerk

The clean and jerk involves lifting the barbell to a deeper squat position, which requires more strength and flexibility. As a result, the weights lifted in the clean and jerk are generally heavier than those in the power clean.

Competitive Aspect

Power Clean

The power clean is often performed as a standalone exercise to develop explosive power and strength. It's commonly used in strength and conditioning programmes for athletes in various sports.

Clean and Jerk

The clean and jerk is one of the two competitive lifts in Olympic weightlifting. It's performed as part of a two-lift sequence, along with the snatch, in weightlifting competitions. The clean and jerk showcases a lifter's strength, technique and power.

It's important to note that both exercises require proper technique and should be learned under the guidance of a qualified coach or instructor.

Additionally, the clean and jerk is a more advanced and technical movement compared to the dumbbell power clean and requires a higher level of skill and training.

