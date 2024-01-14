Should you be eating eggs everyday? Health benefits explored

Eating eggs everyday might seem like a good move, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Eggs are stacked with protein, vitamins, and minerals. But they're also packed with cholesterol, so folks start worrying about the downsides of eating eggs.

If you're healthy and ain't got no issues with cholesterol or allergies, you can enjoy eggs moderately as part of a balanced diet. If you're scratching your head about eating eggs daily, holler at your doctor for some advice.

Eggs are nutrient rich (Image via Freepik/ jcomp)

Nutritional Benefits

Eggs are stacked with quality protein and key vitamins/minerals.

Each sizable egg is packing six grams of protein, which is clutch for building muscle, repairing tissue, and producing enzymes/hormones.

Eggs got all nine vital amino acids adults need, making them a big deal for constructing protein and keeping our bodies functioning right.

Eggs are also a source of choline, good for keeping your brain game strong. A large egg drops 28 percent of the choline adults need daily.

Eggs come loaded with vitamins A, B2, B5, B12, iron, selenium, and even zinc. This gives your immune system a boost and even renews red blood cells, pushing growth, and keeping your brain on point.

Egg yolks got tons of lutein and zeaxanthin. This can help elderly battle eye issues like macular degeneration and cataracts.

Even with low calories, eggs got serious nutritional game that keeps your health on lock.

Why eating eggs everyday can be beneficial for your health?

1) Cholesterol and Heart Health

High cholestrol and health related issues may arise due to eggs (Image via unsplash/ coffeefy workafe)

Some may wonder eating eggs everyday are bad because they're high in cholesterol. But research says that eating cholesterol is not really going to jack up your blood cholesterol levels for most people.

Your liver drops more cholesterol when you're feeding on sat and trans fats, not when you're biting into cholesterol itself. Though, if you're struggling with diabetes, you might want to put the brakes on the eggs.

Just like with most grub, eating eggs everyday are cool in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

2) Weight Loss

Effects on weight loss due to egg consumption (Image via unsplash/ i-yunmai)

Eggs are stacked with protein, and it is the most filling out of all the macros, keeping you right longer after eating. This can mean you eat fewer calories later in the day and your metabolism gets a lift.

So, eggs bring protein, nutrients, and antioxidants to the table that back up weight loss by keeping you satisfied. It even kicks up metabolism, cutting body fat, and keeps calorie-burning muscle in check.

When you eat eggs in moderation as part of a balanced diet, they can be a real game-changer for weight control.

3) Diabetes

Risk of type 2 diabetes if egg consumption is not in appropriate portion (Image via Freepik/ xb100)

The connection between eating eggs everyday and the risk of diabetes has been a pretty wild debate. Some older studies basically called out eggs, saying eating more of them leads to a higher risk of catching type 2 diabetes. But, the latest research ain't so quick to point fingers.

A bunch of newer studies couldn't find a link between chowing down on eggs and the risk of type 2 diabetes. They even looked at over 8,000 adults in Finland, keeping tabs on their egg eating habits for close to 20 years.

Guess what? They found no connection between getting into eggs and getting type 2 diabetes.

4) Cancer

Too much of egg can increase risk of cancer (Image via unsplash)

There's been some back-and-forth about whether eating eggs everyday an up your risk of cancer. Some old-school studies pointed the finger at eggs for certain cancers like prostate, because of all the cholesterol. But, the case against eggs ain't so clear cut.

Even with all that cholesterol, eggs are packed with good stuff that could help fight off cancer as part of a healthy diet. We need to still look more in detail as to how eggs and specific types of cancer relate.

5) Allergies and Intolerances

Eating eggs everyday might cause allergies ( Image via Freepik)

Eggs are a common food allergy, especially for kids. It's when your immune system bugs out and thinks egg proteins are bad news, causing an allergic reaction. Most kids outgrow it by age 5, but some don't.

Grown-ups with egg allergies should consult with an allergist to get diagnosed and managed.

Rules of Thumb for Eating eggs everyday

Keep tabs on how much you eat, aiming for one egg a day to handle cholesterol and calories.

Mix up your egg-cooking game - like boiling, poaching, or scrambling - to keep it nutritious.

Pair eggs with whole grains, fruits, low-fat dairy, or veggies for even more nutrition.

If you can, go for organic and free-range eggs to dodge antibiotics, hormones, and pesticides.

Consider cage-free options for ethical reasons.

Keeping it balanced with how many eggs you eat, switching your cooking pattern, and combining them with good food can help keep your diet on point.

In summary, eating eggs everyday offer numerous health benefits like protein, nutrients, weight loss support, blood sugar stability, and brain health. However, cholesterol concerns may apply to those with diabetes or heart disease risk factors.

For most people, moderate egg consumption is healthy, with one egg a day being beneficial without excessive cholesterol or fat intake. Individuals with particular health concerns may need to adjust their intake accordingly.