Variations in Food Allergy Prevalence Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Income

Food allergy has become a growing concern in recent years, affecting millions of people worldwide. While food allergies can impact anyone, a new study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that there are significant racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in the prevalence of food allergies, particularly among children.

The study, conducted by Ruchi S. Gupta, MD, MPH, and colleagues at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, sheds light on these disparities and emphasizes the need for greater awareness and improved access to diagnosis and treatment for affected individuals.

Disparities in Food Allergy Prevalence

According to the research, the prevalence of food allergy was highest among Black children, whereas Asian children exhibited the highest prevalence of tree nut allergy. Additionally, households earning more than $150,000 annually had the lowest rates of convincing food allergy. These findings highlight the complex interplay of genetics, socioeconomic factors, and environmental exposures in the development of food allergies.

Understanding Food Allergies and Genes

The researchers undertook a comprehensive cross-sectional survey study that encompassed more than 51,000 households and nearly 79,000 individuals across the United States. (Image via Chokniti Khongchum/ Pexels)

The researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey study involving over 51,000 households and nearly 79,000 individuals in the United States. The study involved questioning the participants regarding their encounters with allergies to different food items, which encompassed cow's milk, hen's egg, peanut, tree nuts, soy, wheat, sesame, finfish, and shellfish. The allergies were categorized as convincing if they were self-reported or parent-reported and corroborated by a history of symptoms related to an IgE-mediated food allergy. Physician-confirmed allergies were also included, which involved additional diagnostic tests.

Among the findings, Asian participants had the highest rates of peanut and shellfish allergies among adults, while Black participants had the highest prevalence of tree nut allergies. When it came to convincing food allergies, households with lower annual incomes had a higher prevalence of severe food allergy reaction histories. Furthermore, Black participants had the highest rates of multiple convincing food allergies and severe convincing food allergy reactions.

The Need for Targeted Interventions and Management

The study also revealed disparities in access to care and treatment. Individuals from racial and ethnic minorities, as well as underserved populations, often faced challenges in reaching allergists for diagnosis and treatment. Limited access to specialists, combined with the lack of available treatments, led many families to resort to avoiding allergenic foods altogether.

Gaining insight into these associations can provide valuable information for developing targeted interventions and management strategies aimed at alleviating the burden of food allergies within affected populations. (Edward Jenner/ Pexels)

The researchers stressed the need for further research into the sociocultural and economic factors that contribute to food allergy outcomes. Understanding these associations can help inform targeted interventions and management strategies to reduce the burden of food allergies in affected populations. By addressing these disparities and improving access to diagnosis and treatments, it is hoped that the prevalence of food allergies will decrease over time.

The study's findings emphasize the disproportionate impact of food allergies on racial and ethnic minorities and individuals with lower household incomes. Greater awareness, improved access to care, and further research into the genetic and environmental factors influencing food allergies are essential for addressing these disparities. By doing so, we can strive towards reducing the burden of food allergies and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background, have the necessary support and resources to manage their condition effectively.

