Study Reveals Higher Prevalence of Food Allergies among People of Color Compared to White Individuals

Food allergies affect millions of Americans, with a rising trend observed in recent years. A new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open sheds light on an alarming finding—people of color and those in lower income brackets are disproportionately affected by these allergies compared to their White counterparts and individuals with higher incomes.

The study, which is one of the few population-based investigations on this subject, examines allergies across all age groups, highlighting the need for increased awareness and further research.

Understanding Food Allergies

When the immune system overreacts to certain proteins in food that are typically harmless, it triggers an allergic reaction. According to FARE, an advocacy organization for people with allergies, more than 170 foods have been reported to cause these reactions.

Symptoms can range from mild ones, such as an itchy mouth and hives, to more severe manifestations, including difficulty breathing or even death. Shockingly, allergies account for approximately 200,000 emergency medical care visits annually in the United States alone.

Disparities in Allergies

The recently published study uncovers notable discrepancies in the prevalence of food allergies across various racial and socioeconomic groups. (cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

The recently published study reveals significant disparities in food allergies among different racial and economic groups. Asian, Black, and Hispanic individuals were more likely to report having allergies compared to White individuals.

Specifically, the highest prevalence rates were found among Hispanic (10.6%), Black (10.6%), and Asian (10.5%) populations. Significantly, Asian and non-Hispanic White individuals exhibited the lowest incidence of severe allergic reactions. Additionally, those living in households earning over $150,000 per year exhibited the lowest incidence of these allergies (8.3%).

Differences in Allergic Triggers

The study also identified variations in the types of foods causing allergic reactions. Asian children displayed higher rates of tree nut allergy, while Asian adults had the highest rates of allergic reactions to shellfish and peanuts.

Among Black children, eggs and finfish were the primary triggers, while Black adults showed the highest rates of allergic reactions to tree nuts. Meanwhile, for Hispanic adults, the culprits were hen's eggs and finfish.

Significantly, Black individuals of all age groups with food allergies were particularly prone to reporting challenges with multiple food triggers (50.6%).

Potential Food Allergies: Causes and Implications

Dr. Ruchi Gupta Stresses the Importance of Educating Healthcare Providers on the Higher Prevalence of Allergies related to food among People of Color (Anna Shvets/ Pexels)

While the study did not determine the exact causes behind these disparities, experts suggest that genetics may not be the primary factor. Dr. Mahboobeh Mahdavinia, an associate professor of medicine, attributes the disparities to environmental and socioeconomic factors.

Factors such as exposure to certain microbes, pollution, and the "atopic march" may contribute to the development of food allergies. Environmental factors, including living conditions, cleanliness, and mold exposure, might also play a role.

Addressing Disparities and the Importance of Diagnosis

Dr. Ruchi Gupta, a co-author of the study, emphasizes the significance of raising awareness among healthcare providers regarding the increased prevalence of food allergies among people of color.

Early screening and diagnosis are crucial in addressing these disparities. Access to healthcare and education play pivotal roles in managing food allergies and improving outcomes. While epinephrine auto-injectors remain the standard treatment for severe reactions, ongoing clinical trials offer hope for potential breakthroughs in treatment options.

The study's findings reveal the alarming reality of disproportionate allergies related to food among people of color and those in lower income brackets. As the number of allergies continues to rise in the United States, addressing disparities and improving access to healthcare and education is crucial.

By fostering awareness, conducting further research, and developing new treatments, we can work towards reducing the burden of allergies related to food and ensuring equitable care for all individuals affected by this condition.

