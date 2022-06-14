Brazil Nut: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Brazil nuts are technically seeds, not nuts. They were discovered in Venezuela rather than Brazil; but they have been named so, as Brazil was and is still a major exporter of these seeds.

The Brazil nut is a tree nut native to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Bolivia and Peru. It comes from the South American Bertholletia excelsa or the Brazil nut tree.

Brazil nuts have a nice buttery texture and nutty flavour. They are energy-dense, highly nutritious,and an excellent source of healthy fats, protein and fibre, and are one of the best dietary sources of selenium.

Including Brazil nuts in your diet can benefit your health in several ways. They may help regulate your thyroid gland, reduce inflammation and support your heart, brain and immune system.

On that note, let's delve into the surprising nutritional benefits Brazil nuts offer and how to incorporate them in your diet.

Brazil Nuts: Nutritional Facts

Like all other nuts, Brazil nuts are also extremely nutritious and energy dense. A one-ounce (28 gram) serving of Brazil nuts will provide you with the following nutrients:

Calories: 187

Carbs: 3.3 grams

Fibre: 2.1 grams

Protein: 4.1 grams

Fat: 19 grams

Selenium: 988% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

Copper: 55% of the RDI

Magnesium: 33% of the RDI

Phosphorus: 30% of the RDI

Manganese: 17% of the RDI

Thiamine: 16% of the RDI

Vitamin E: 11% of the RDI

Zinc: 10.5% of the RDI.

Brazil Nuts: Health Benefits

Brazil nut is one of the most concentrated dietary sources of selenium, with just one nut containing 96 mcg or 175% of the RDI.

Selenium is an essential mineral with antioxidant properties that is required by the body in small amounts. It plays an important role in reproduction, metabolism and immune health.

Some amazing health benefits provided by Brazil nuts are as follows:

1) Rich in minerals

Minerals are required in small amounts for proper functioning of the body. Brazil nuts pack a good punch of essential minerals like magnesium, copper and zinc, apart from being rich in selenium.

Magnesium, copper and zinc are required by the body to perform optimal physiological functions. Zinc supports the immune system and muscles.

Magnesium, meanwhile, plays a role in metabolism, muscle health and good sleep. The intake of these minerals in required amounts can help athletes improve their performance and maintain good health.

2) Helps maintain proper thyroid functioning

The thyroid gland secretes hormones that are essential for growth, metabolism and body temperature regulation. The thyroid tissue requires selenium for the production of the thyroid hormone T3 and protein to protect the tissue from damage.

Low levels of selenium in the body can lead to cellular damage and reduced thyroid activity, increasing the risk of thyroid cancer and autoimmune disorders like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease.

Brazil nuts, being a rich source of selenium, can ensure good thyroid functioning and health.

3) Rich in Antioxidants

Brazil nuts are rich in antioxidants and help prevent oxidative stress effectively. These wonder nuts contain many antioxidants like selenium, vitamin E and phenols like gallic acid and ellagic acid.

Incorporating Brazil nuts into your diet over a long period of time will give you the health benefits of these anti-inflammatory antioxidants than you would from a single, large dose.

4) Good for Heart Health

Brazil nuts contain heart-healthy fatty acids and are rich in antioxidants, minerals and fibre, all of which help lower the risk of heart disease.

Replacing low-quality fat sources with Brazil nuts will help increase your HDL cholesterol levels, decrease LDL levels and improve blood vessel function - all of which are good for the heart.

5) Improves Brain Health

Like other nuts, Brazil nuts, too, are extremely beneficial for your brain. These nuts contain ellagic acid and selenium - which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties - protecting the brain.

They also have antidepressant effects on the brain and help improve mental performance and mood. They may also help reduce your risk of some brain diseases.

Health Risks

If you are not allergic to them, Brazil nuts can be safely incorporated into your regular diet without any harmful effects, but having too many of them can be harmful.

An intake of 5,000 mcg of selenium, which is the amount present in approximately 50 average-sized Brazil nuts, can lead to selenium toxicity. It's a condition called selenosis that can cause breathing problems, heart attacks and kidney failure.

An upper limit of 400 mcg of selenium per day is advisable. In general, limiting your intake to one to three Brazil nuts per day can be enough to help avoid selenium poisoning.

How Can You Consume Brazil Nuts?

These nuts can be used to make mayonnaise, cheese-alternative and milk-alternative (however, do calculate the amount of selenium, and ensure that it is not above the daily recommended limit). They can also be added to salads, granola, cakes and brownies.

