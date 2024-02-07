Should you use Hypochlorous Acid for Skin?

For skincare, you might have heard about various acids like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or hyaluronic acid, but have you heard about hypochlorous acid? Hypochlorous acid for skin has been on the trend for a while now considering its disinfecting properties and effectiveness against COVID-19. In chemistry terms, hypochlorous acid is a weak acid with other names like chlorine hydroxide or chloranol.

The special thing about this acid is its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable to apply on our face for various skin conditions and wounds. Hypochlorous acid is no foreigner, it is produced in our bodies only to fight infections, irritation, or bacteria by none other than white blood cells.

In this article, we will look into hypochlorous acid for skin, its benefits, and the things to be kept in mind before we inculcate it in our skincare routine.

Hypochlorous acid for skin: How is it beneficial for our skin?

HOCl, another name for hypochlorous acid, can promote our wound healing process, fight viruses, and also prevent acne. Here's a look:

#1 Healing wounds

Hypochlorous acid can effectively get rid of bacteria in an open wound. In turn, it promotes the healing process and prevents any degradation of the skin tissues and odour from the wound.

#2 Helps fight acne

There are many pores in our skin, and when these pores get blocked due to sebum and bacteria, we get acne. The presence of bacteria causes inflammation and may contribute to more severe acne. The application of hypochlorous acid can effectively hinder such bacterial growth or simply kill the bacteria, thus preventing acne or breakouts on our face.

Since HOCl is produced in our body itself, applying it does not have many consequences as it is non toxic and mild to our face.

#3 Effective against virus

Hypochlorous acid gained quite a popularity during the COVID era due to its disinfecting nature. HOCl breaks the DNA in the COVID-19 virus, making it ineffective. This is why it was widely used in sanitizers and disinfectants.

#4 Reduces Inflammation

Various skin conditions like eczema and atopic dermatitis can cause inflammation in the skin. This causes swelling or rashes on our skin. Applying hypochlorous acid can effectively reduce the symptoms of these conditions and, in turn, decreases the inflammation.

What should you be careful about while using hypochlorous acid for skin?

Hypochlorous acid for skin is safe. Considering it is non toxic and mild on the skin, it is a good addition to your routine. If you are using it, make sure you take advice from your healthcare expert and read the instructions of the product thoroughly. To avoid any complications, spray the product carefully. Eye contact or ingestion can be troublesome.

A patch test is often advised for people with highly sensitive skin before applying it on their skin to prevent mishaps.

Hypochlorous acid for skin is a yes! It is a complete package with various applications. In the skin industry, it is quite a revelation. Its non toxic and mild nature along with its anti inflammatory properties makes it a viable option for your skincare.