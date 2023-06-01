Stretches for runners has been a common practice for many years. However, recent studies and expert opinions suggest that the traditional static stretching routine before running may not be as beneficial as it was once believed to be.

Over time, there have been varying opinions about dynamic and static stretches which have made way for debates about the benefits of stretching. The first step to this is understanding why some prefer dynamic over static.

Overview of the Current Understanding about Stretches for Runners

The benefits of these stretches include:

Warm-Up

Dynamic warm-ups help increase heart rate, body temperature, and joint mobility, priming your muscles for the upcoming run.

Injury Prevention

Holding static stretches for a prolonged period before running can temporarily decrease muscle elasticity and potentially impair running mechanics. Instead, focus on dynamic stretches that mimic the movements you'll be doing during your run.

Flexibility

Consider incorporating regular stretching exercises into your routine on days when you're not running. Post-run stretching is also valuable, as it helps cool down your body and promote muscle recovery.

Individual Differences

Some runners may feel that static stretching before running helps them mentally and physically prepare for their activity. If you find that it works for you, you can include a brief static stretching routine after your dynamic warm-up, focusing on areas that tend to be tight for you personally.

Examples of Stretches for Runners

Stretches for runners is an essential part of a runner's routine to improve flexibility, prevent injuries, and enhance performance. Here are some stretches for runners that can benefit runners:

Quadriceps Stretch

Stand upright, grab your right ankle, and pull it toward your glutes. Hold for at least 20 seconds before switching legs. Maintain an upright posture and avoid arching your back.

Hamstring Stretch

Sit on the ground with one leg extended in front of you and the other bent with the sole of the foot against your inner thigh. Lean forward from your hips, reaching toward your toes. Hold for at least 20 seconds before switching legs.

IT Band Stretch

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Cross your right leg over your left and lean to the right side, reaching your right arm over your head. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Hip Flexor Stretch

Kneel on one knee and keep the other foot in front of you while keeping it pressed onto the ground. Push your hips forward while maintaining an upright posture. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Glute Stretch

Lie on your back with both knees bent. Cross your right ankle over your left knee and pull your left thigh toward your chest. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Upper Body Stretch

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Interlace your fingers and extend your arms in front of you, palms facing away. Round your upper back, tuck your chin, and reach forward. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Calf Stretch

Stand by facing a wall and keep one foot in front of the other. Next, keep your hands against the wall at shoulder-height. Lean forward, keeping your back leg straight and your heel on the ground. Hold for at least 20 seconds before switching legs.

Examples of Calf Stretches for Runners

Calf stretches are particularly important stretches for runners as tight calf muscles can lead to discomfort and increase the risk of injuries like Achilles tendonitis. Here are a few calf stretches specifically designed for runners:

Wall Calf Stretch

Stand facing a wall, with your hands placed at shoulder height against the wall. Take a step back with your right leg, keeping it straight and the heel firmly on the ground. Lean forward, pressing your hips toward the wall, until you feel a stretch in your calf. Hold for 20-30 seconds and repeat with the other leg.

Calf Stretch on a Step

Stand on the edge of a step or curb, facing a wall or railing for support. Place the balls of your feet on the edge of the step, allowing your heels to hang off. Slowly lower your heels below the level of the step until you feel a stretch in your calves. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then raise your heels back up.

Seated Calf Stretch

Sit on the ground and keep your legs extended in front of you. Loop a resistance band or towel around the balls of your feet and hold the ends in your hands. Point your toes away from you, flexing your ankles, while gently pulling on the band or towel. Hold for 20-30 seconds and release.

Downward Dog Calf Stretch

Start in a push-up position, then lift your hips upward, forming an inverted "V" shape with your body. Press your heels towards the ground and aim to feel a stretch in your calves. Hold for 20-30 seconds while actively pushing through your hands.

Perform these stretches for runners after your runs or as a separate stretching session. Gradually increase the intensity of the stretch over time, but avoid pushing into pain. Consistency is key, so incorporate these stretches for runners into your regular running routine to maintain flexibility and prevent calf muscle tightness.

