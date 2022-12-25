Should You Drink Water During Fasting?

It can be difficult to determine whether you should drink water while fasting. Depending on the sort of fast and your motivation, there are different rules to follow.

It's very acceptable to have concerns about fasting if you're new to this concept. We have the solutions to the queries you have.

There are many different ways to fast, and each variety has unique rules. For regular metabolic and physiological body processes, water is a requirement. But when it comes to fasting, you are permitted to drink water during certain and discouraged during others.

Here is the information you require regarding water consumption when fasting.

If You Drink Water, Does It Break Your Fast?

Having a glass of plain water won't end your fast because it has no calories and doesn't increase blood sugar levels! In order to maintain a proper level of hydration throughout your fasting, water consumption is actually advised.

You can only deviate from these guidelines if you engage in dry fasting. It limits both liquids and food. People may engage in dry fasting for spiritual or health-related reasons, but it is advisable to speak with a doctor before beginning as extended water withdrawal can result in dehydration.

Ask your doctor how long you must go without food and liquids if you must fast before a medical treatment because the time required may vary depending on the operation.

Types of Fasting

As previously mentioned, whether you should drink water while fasting depends on the type of fast you're doing and why.

1) Dry fasting

All food and beverages, even water, must be completely avoided throughout this fasting challenge. It is primarily done for religious reasons.

Whether you should drink water while fasting depends on the type of fast you're doing. (Image via Unsplash/ Bindle Bottle)

Since dry fasting can result in dehydration and other health issues, it is crucial that one has a doctor's approval before beginning such a fast.

2) Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting, as the name suggests, is a sort of fast that calls for skipping meals for a period of time—usually a few hours—but never for more than two days in a row. One may eat as one chooses in the remaining minutes or days.

Losing weight is the main objective or justification for participating in this kind of fast. Preventing diabetes is another factor. The body uses gluconeogenesis to produce energy since it is denied glucose during the fasting period. Intermittent fasting operates on a fundamental level in the manner described above.

Since water does not provide the body with any sort of glucose, it is acceptable to drink water while fasting intermittently.

3) Fasting prior to surgery

Medical professionals typically advise patients to abstain from food and drink for 8 to 12 hours before surgery or any other anesthetic-related operation.

Doctors may permit water consumption depending on the surgery. (Image via Unsplash/ Giorgio Trovato)

The patient is unable to perform any activities, not even reflex ones, when under general anesthesia. As a result, aspiration and vomiting are easily triggered by the presence of food or liquids in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).

The requirement to abstain from food for that long can result in the postponement of surgery if a patient makes a mistake.

However, in other surgeries, the doctors may permit water consumption—but only up until around two hours before the surgery. This is due to the fact that water is quickly absorbed and won't cause any issues during the operation.

Conclusion

Unless a medical practitioner advises against it, you can drink water before a blood test. During intermittent fasting, water is permitted. Only dry fasting is an exception.

All foods and beverages, including water, are restricted during dry fasting. It might cause dehydration. So, take caution.

