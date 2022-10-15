6 Best Side Delt Exercises to Grow Your Shoulders

If you want to grow your shoulders and achieve a well rounded look, then you need to incorporate side delt exercises into your regular workout routine.

Some of the advantages of the side delt exercises include better upper body strength, improved mobility, better agility, and more. These exercises will also help in building greater core stability and improving the overall posture of the body.

We have created a list of the six best delt exercises that will help you grow your shoulders. Read on to find out more about them!

Best and Effective Side Delt Exercises to Grow Your Shoulders

1. Barbell Upright Row

The barbell upright row is a fantastic side delt exercise that will help to grow your shoulders by nicely targeting them as well as your upper back. It will also help in strengthening your posterior chain.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a tall standing position with your back upright and feet apart at the shoulder distance.

Grasp the barbell in an overhand grip and your hands apart at shoulder distance.

Position the barbell in front of you with your arms completely extended and a bar hanging around your waist.

With your shoulder blades drawn back together and the core engaged, raise the barbell till your chin and elbows bend.

Bring the barbell back to the initial position and repeat.

2. Arnold Press

Arnold press is one of the most popular side delt exercises that will effectively target all the muscles on your shoulders, including lateral, anterior, and posterior deltoids.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume the seated position on the bench with your back in an upright position.

Grasp the dumbbells in both your hands and position them a bit above your shoulders, similar to the top position of the biceps curl with both your palms angled towards your chest.

Drive your arms towards the ceiling while simultaneously twisting your hands to the side.

Hold on to the top movement before reversing back the twisting movement and bringing the weight back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Dumbbell Military Press

Besides helping to grow your shoulders, side delt exercises will also help with additional upper body gains by targeting the muscles of your arms and chest.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the bench with the backrest angled upright.

Grasp the dumbbells in both your hands, and hold them at the side of your head with your elbows open and bent to the side.

Your palms should be facing the front.

Raise the dumbbells over your head with your arms completely straightened and pause.

Bring the dumbbells back to their original position and repeat.

4. Cable Lateral Raises

Cable lateral exercise is also amongst the decent side delt exercises that will help you in building greater shoulder definition as well as defined upper body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by standing at the side of the cable machine with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Keep your chest lifted, shoulder blades drawn backward, and core tightened.

Reach across your arms and grasp the pulley cable on the outside of the arm.

By keeping a slight bend on your elbow, bring the cable rope across your body so that it is pointed away from your body and bring to the same height as your shoulders.

With control, bring the cable back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Dumbbell lateral raises are one of the most popular and simple side delt exercises to grow massive shoulders and enhance the overall mobility of your shoulders.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and back erect.

Grasp the dumbbells in both your hands with your palms angled inwards.

With tightened core muscles, raise the dumbbells upwards and to your sides until they are angled parallel to the floor.

In a controlled manner, slowly bring the dumbbell back to its initial position.

Repeat.

6. Seated Neck Press

Seated neck press tends to be among the most effective side delt exercises as the motion behind your neck will efficiently engage your shoulder muscles. It will also help in building shoulder strength and mobility.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the bench with a barbell positioned over your traps at the back of your neck.

Make sure that your back is completely upright with your palms planted on the floor and knees bent at an angle of ninety degrees.

Your hands should be positioned on the barbell at shoulder distance with your palms facing the front.

Keep your shoulder blades drawn back together and your core tightened.

Drive your barbell over your head and hold it before bringing the weight back to the initial position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The side delt exercises listed above are some of the best if you want to grow massive and well-rounded shoulders. These exercises will provide you with a multitude of benefits including good posture, a strengthened body, shredded look, and more.

