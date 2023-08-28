Side stitches: Causes, symptoms and solutions

Have you ever experienced a sudden, sharp pain on the lower edge of your ribcage while running or engaging in physical exercise?

If so, you're likely familiar with the discomfort of a side stitch, scientifically known as exercise-related transient abdominal pain. Although the pain can be bothersome, the good news is that it's generally harmless and quite common among active individuals.

In this article, we delve into what the sharp pain under the ribcage is, explore the various theories behind their occurrence, and examine their symptom and causes. We also provide effective treatments and prevention strategies to help you enjoy your workouts without interruption.

What is a side stitch?

It's often described as a sharp pain beneath the ribcage or a jabbing sensation on the side and can strike during various activities like cardio workouts, strength training, sports or even walking up flights of stairs.

This persistent pain, localized under the ribs, can be a temporary nuisance for many. Different theories attempt to explain the phenomenon of side stitches:

Diaphragm spasms : One theory attributes such pain to diaphragm spasms and involuntary contractions of the diaphragm muscle.

: One theory attributes such pain to diaphragm spasms and involuntary contractions of the diaphragm muscle. Blood diversion : Another school of thought suggests that the pain occurs when blood is diverted away from the diaphragm, which requires sufficient blood supply during exercise. This diversion can lead to a cramp in the area, manifesting as a side stitch.

: Another school of thought suggests that the pain occurs when blood is diverted away from the diaphragm, which requires sufficient blood supply during exercise. This diversion can lead to a cramp in the area, manifesting as a side stitch. Ligament stretching : Overstretching of ligaments connecting internal organs to the diaphragm is likely another cause, leading to sharp pain.

: Overstretching of ligaments connecting internal organs to the diaphragm is likely another cause, leading to sharp pain. Friction between tissues: The friction between the parietal and visceral peritoneum layers of abdominal tissue is also considered a potential source of discomfort.

Symptoms

Symptoms include ntense discomfort, cramping, pulling or agony. (Kampus Production/Pexels)

The hallmark of a side stitch is a sharp pain, cramping, pulling or aching sensation on one or both sides of the body, specifically in the area where the ribcage ends.

Occasionally, the pain may even radiate to the top of the shoulder. This pain can be severe enough to necessitate slowing down or stopping the activity. If the activity is ceased, the side stitch could linger for a while. In cases of intense cramping, residual soreness may persist for a few days.

Why does my side hurt when I run?

Several factors can trigger the onset of side stitches, shedding light on why your side might hurt when you run or engage in physical activities:

Timing of meals : Consuming food too close to a workout can increase the likelihood of this pain. Digestion requires an increased blood supply to the stomach area, potentially leading to reduced blood flow to the diaphragm and increased chances of cramping.

: Consuming food too close to a workout can increase the likelihood of this pain. Digestion requires an increased blood supply to the stomach area, potentially leading to reduced blood flow to the diaphragm and increased chances of cramping. Ligament strain : High-impact activities like running can place stress on the ligaments between the diaphragm and nearby organs, causing spasms that result in characteristic sharp pain.

: High-impact activities like running can place stress on the ligaments between the diaphragm and nearby organs, causing spasms that result in characteristic sharp pain. Electrolyte imbalance : An imbalance of sodium, potassium and calcium in the bloodstream could contribute to this pain.

: An imbalance of sodium, potassium and calcium in the bloodstream could contribute to this pain. Torso movement: Exercises involving torso rotation or movement, like swimming, jogging and sprinting, are more likely to trigger side stitches.

Treatment of stitch when running

Deep, controlled breathing can help relax the diaphragm.(Kelvin Valerio/Pexels)

Slow down: If a side stitch strikes, reduce your pace or intensity till the pain subsides.

Deep breathing: Practice deep, controlled breathing to help relax the diaphragm.

Massage or pressure: Gently press or massage the painful area to relieve the cramp.

Diaphragm stretch: Bend forward to stretch the diaphragm and potentially alleviate the spasm.

Stomach muscle flexing: Engage your stomach muscles by flexing them to reduce discomfort.

Grunting technique: Experiment with grunting while inhaling and exhaling to help regulate breathing and potentially lessen the pain.

Side stitches might be an unwelcome companion during your physical activities, but armed with an understanding of their causes and effective management techniques, you can continue pursuing your fitness goals with confidence.

By implementing preventive measures and making conscious choices about meal timing, hydration and exercise routines, you can significantly reduce the occurrence of pain and ensure a more enjoyable and pain-free workout experience.