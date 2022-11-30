How to Prevent Muscle Cramps While Working Out?

Have you ever had muscle cramps while working out? Have you ever had your abs cramp so bad you struggled to keep standing? If so, read on to understand more about the mechanism, causes, and solutions to handle these pesky workout-killers.

First off, cramps are seen in people of all ages. They can strike when least expected, even when you're asleep. Older people are more prone to cramps due to muscle loss that comes with aging. That's why it's important to get on a strength training regimen as soon as possible. Not only is that the best way to maintain muscle mass as you get older, it also helps build and sustain bone density.

So what are cramps? These are involuntary and intensely painful muscle contractions that strike without warning. They usually affect the calves, quads, hamstrings, lats, and abs.

While some cramps may last less than a minute, severe ones can last nearly ten minutes. The muscles around the cramped area can feel painful to touch for nearly 24 hours.

Muscle cramps that happen during or after exercise are medically referred to as 'exercise-induced cramps'. They can be caused due to:

Muscle injuries and weakness

Overtraining

Dehydration

Low levels of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium

Heat-induced

Carbohydrate depletion

They can also be due to medical conditions like pregnancy, spinal compression, kidney failure, hypothyroidism, alcoholism, or certain medications.

How to avoid muscle cramps while working out

Here are a few ways:

1) Warm up properly

Warming up the muscles and joints is necessary to ensure that the body is loose and supple to handle intense workouts. Improper warm-ups can lead to muscle tears and injuries. So every time you hit the gym, do a brief stretching routine before moving to your main workout.

2) Do cardio and maintain general fitness

Muscle cramps are extremely common in overweight beginners who have low muscle mass or imbalance. Don't worry: get on a high-protein calorie deficit diet, and perform cardio for at least 15-30 minutes a day to build up endurance and conditioning. If you're struggling with severe ab cramps, check out these exercises for conditioning the core.

3) Hydrate

If you regularly exercise, you're losing a lot of water and electrolytes through sweat. Counteract that by consuming a lot of water throughout the day.

4) Get enough minerals in your diet

Here are some excellent foods that provide minerals to prevent muscle cramps:

Sodium - salt, chicken, dairy products. Browse through this article to learn how much sodium you need daily.

Calcium - Dairy products, seeds, salmon. Calcium is also essential for maintaining bone health.

Potassium - Bananas, avocados, potatoes

Magnesium - Spinach, dark chocolate, beans.

5) Improve your flexibility and mobility

Tight muscles have a great chance of cramping up. Here's an excellent morning mobility routine you can follow to prevent that.

6) Prevent carb depletion

If you're performing 60-90 minute long endurance workouts, have high-quality carbohydrates beforehand. Complex carbs like oats, brown rice, and quinoa are a good option.

Bonus tips

Reduce excess caffeine intake

Check your medications; cramps may be a side effect.

Talk to your doctor in case of very frequent cramping.

Here's what to do when you do get a cramp while working out:

Stop the exercise. Do not try to push past the pain; that can cause bigger issues.

Gently rub and massage the area.

Slowly stretch the muscle. Hold it for at least 30 seconds.

Grab some water/electrolytes.

If pain persists, take some ibuprofen.

Takeaway

Muscle cramps can throw off your whole fitness regimen. To avoid that, follow the aforementioned tips. If you're overweight, work on getting your body fat level below 20%.

