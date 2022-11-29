We've all heard of Netflix and chill, but what about Netflix and abs? Can you build an ironclad core while enjoying your favorite shows on Netflix? We will answer these questions below!

First off, in order to develop your abs, you need the following pre-requisites:

Body fat levels between 6-15% for a male and 14-20% for a female.

Good ab muscle development.

This means that you need to follow a regular workout routine along with consuming a protein-rich diet. Your caloric intake will depend on your body fat levels.

This, however, is no reason to worry! Today, we will discuss some exercises that you can perform while watching Netflix. Play your favorite sports movie and get started on your fitness journey!

6 Best Standing Ab Exercises That You Can Do While Watching Netflix

1. Standing Cross Over Toe Touch

This is a functional exercise that works the entire core, especially the obliques. It also involves the lower back muscles, strengthening which is essential for injury prevention.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart, and keep your arms outstretched to your sides.

Hinge forward at your waist while lowering your torso, and keep your core braced.

Reach your right hand towards the left foot.

Use you core to lift your torso back up to the beginning position.

Repeat on the other side.

Perform 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

2. Standing Bicycle Crunch

This exercise is ideal for building abs and obliques, and they also help in improving coordination and flexibility.

Instructions:

Stand upright, placing your hands behind your head and keeping the elbows extended outwards.

Keep your feet hip-width apart.

Slowly raise your left knee towards your chest and to the right side.

Touch your elbow on the lifted knee and hold the contraction for a second.

Return to the beginning position and repeat on the other side.

Do three sets of 15-20 reps.

3. Standing Leg Raise

The standing leg raise strengthens your legs and core while improving flexibility and balance.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart.

You can either place your hands on your waist or extend your arms in front of you.

Lift one leg at a time.

Eventually, you have to raise your feet to just above hip height, without bending or rounding your back.

Engage the abs at the top of the leg lift.

Lower the leg down to starting position. Repeat.

4. Suitcase Carry

The suitcase carry, also known as the unilateral farmer's carry, is great for developing core, back, and lower body strength. This is also a great way to get into a cardio workout to accelerate fat loss.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Squat down and grab the dumbbell/kettlebell with either hand.

Select a weight that engages your core, but not so heavy that your posture is compromised.

Keep your shoulders down and back, with your chest held high.

Start walking the length of the room, up and down, and do it till you feel a burn in your obliques.

Now, switch the dumbbell to the other hand. Repeat the process.

5. Kettlebell/Dumbbell Windmill

This is a complex exercise that works your entire body, especially the obliques, shoulders and glutes. It helps with core conditioning and improving mobility in the hips. You can start off with your own bodyweight to learn proper form.

Check out this article for a detailed explanation on how to perform the windmill.

6. Front Squat and Press

This is an exercise that will target your entire core, shoulders, hamstrings, glutes, quads, and erector spinae.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart. You can adjust the stance according to your comfort.

Hold the dumbbell in one hand, with your palms facing your chest.

Alternatively, you can hold the dumbbell with both hands or you can hold two dumbbells in either arm. Choose what you feel benefits your core.

While engaging your core, descend into a squat.

As you rise up, use the momentum to push the dumbbell above your head.

You'll have to rotate your wrist to start the press.

Once overhead, hold the position for a second.

Repeat for both arms/sides. Aim for 3 sets of 8-15 reps.

Conclusion

Put on any Netflix series of your choice, and blast these standing ab exercises to build a strong core. Make sure to hydrate frequently, and keep your favorite post-workout meal by your side!

Poll : 0 votes