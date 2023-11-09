Silent reflux diet: What is the best diet for laryngopharyngeal reflux?

A silent reflux diet can help reduce acid reflux symptoms of laryngopharyngeal reflux.

Silent reflux is different from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), where stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the esophagus. Silent reflux cannot be diagnosed in the early stages, as it has little or no symptoms.

A silent reflux diet is a lifestyle change that eliminates or limits foods that cause irritation to the throat or harm the esophageal muscles. On that note, let's have a look at a list of foods to avoid and include in your diet if you want to reduce the symptoms.

What is the best diet for silent reflux?

A well balanced low-fat silent reflux diet can reduce the symptoms. (Image via Unsplash/Anna Pelzer)

A diet that excludes high-fat foods, sweets and acidic beverages can be considered ideal in this condition.

These foods are known to irritate the throat due to various compounds present in them. Furthermore, some of these foods can also weaken the esophageal muscles, leading to acid reflux.

Foods to avoid in the silent reflux diet

Your doctor or nutritionist will give you a list of foods to avoid during this condition depending on the severity of acid reflux.

Some common foods to avoid include:

high-fat dairy products

fried foods

fatty meat

onions

kiwi

oranges

limes

lemons

grapefruit

pineapples

tomatoes

caffeine

alcohol

sodas

You can exclude the foods completely if they cause too much irritation to your throat or you can reduce the consumption of some foods that do not trigger too much acid reflux.

You can eat some of these items occasionally in smaller amounts as long as they do not affect your day-to-day work.

Foods to eat in the silent reflux diet

Vegetables should be included in a silent reflux diet. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

A study published in the journal Gut showed that fiber-rich foods can reduce the symptoms of acid reflux.

Some of these foods include:

lean meats

whole grains and cereals

bananas

apples

leafy green vegetables

legumes

caffeine-free beverages

water

A balanced diet that includes lean proteins, dietary fiber and vegetables. You can also ask your nutritionist for a list of foods to eat after proper diagnosis of the condition.

Early diagnosis can help with better management, and planning the right silent reflux diet is extremely important.

Other tips to reduce symptoms of silent reflux

Apart from following the right silent reflux diet, you can also incorporate the following healthy lifestyle habits that could help reduce the severity of the condition significantly:

Quit smoking. Tobacco smoke irritates the throat and also damages other accessory organs.

Finish your last meal of the day at least two to three hours before bed. It reduces the frequency of acid reflux significantly.

Exercise to maintain a healthy weight and to reduce stress, which is a major trigger for gut issues.

Reduce portion sizes so that food is digested well.

You can chew gum to increase your saliva production and neutralize acid.

Elevate your head when sleeping to reduce acid reflux at night.

Wear looser clothing to reduce the pressure on your stomach.

Maintain a diet that’s low in fat and comfortable for the gut.

Incorporating various healthy habits for the gut can significantly improve the condition.

You can also include probiotic-rich foods for improved gut health if your doctor or nutritionist allow them in a silent reflux diet. Some probiotic-rich drinks and food can be slightly more acidic than others, so it's always best to consult a doctor or nutritionist for proper advice.

