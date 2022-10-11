What Is Simone Ashley’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helped Her Achieve a Toned Physique for ‘Bridgerton’?

Bridgerton season 2's leading lady, Simone Ashley, has become a fan favorite with her incredible acting skills and toned physique. She has a certain calming aura and sophistication that is often seen in how Simone dresses and carries herself.

Initially, few people believed that wearing corsets had helped Ashley achieve a toned physique. However, the actress was quick to debunk these rumors and said though wearing a corset gives you a smaller waist for the moment, it also gives quite a shoulder pain, and your waist goes back to its original shape the moment you stop wearing it.

So, let’s take a deeper look at the diet and workout routine followed by Simone Ashley to get a toned physique for Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley’s Workout Routine

According to Simone Ashley, the training routine she follows for Bridgerton is much more intense than the one she underwent for Sex Education.

"With Bridgerton, it's much more intense than Sex Education in the sense that if I'm not filming, I'm horse riding, training or in rehearsals. I'm in accent training or I'm in a fitting.”

Ashley also loves to work out in nature and outdoors whenever she can.

"I am a big nature person. I love to swim. I love hikes, going to the beach, eating really good food."

She loves going on hikes and considers them the perfect vacation. Not only does hiking help to keep her body in shape, but it also provides a new and fun adventure.

Simone Ashley has also been learning kickboxing, which is a great way to get a toned physique and enhance overall physical fitness. Many celebrities like Gigi Hadid prefer kickboxing to stay in shape.

Another form of workout that Ashley absolutely loves is horseback riding, which has not only helped her stay in shape but has also given her much-needed headspace.

"At the start, I was in the saddle every other day, pretty much for one to one and a half hours a day. I loved it."

Simone Ashley’s Diet Routine

A self-proclaimed foodie, Simone Ashley likes to travel to new places and enjoy different cuisines with her friends and family, as it allows her to enjoy the vacation without any guilt. However, she follows a balanced eating pattern to maintain her physique.

While on vacation, Ashley treats herself to different meals and satisfies her cravings with good food and wine. However, when she is back on the shoot, she opts for healthy food options such as salmon, a dish rich in protein and omega. It provides many benefits, including effective weight management, glowing skin, and hair, and keeping energy levels up throughout the day.

Simone Ashley also enjoys a green juice that efficiently detoxes her body and fills it with good nutrients.

Simone believes in keeping an effective balance in her life. That’s why taking time to rest and rejuvenate is as important for her as staying fit. Her busy shooting schedule and related activities make her exhausted at the end of the day, so she gets ample rest afterward. During this time, she likes to hang out with her dog, read books, and watch shows such as Friends.

Takeaway

Simone Ashley believes in following a balanced lifestyle to stay healthy. She loves working outdoors and in nature and enjoys activities such as hiking, swimming, and horseback riding. She has also been learning kickboxing, considered one of the most effective methods to tone your body.

Simone also maintains a healthy diet routine by eating healthy foods such as salmon during her Bridgerton shoots and indulging in different cuisines while traveling.

Poll : 0 votes