Yoga is one of the oldest forms of exercise which helps in losing weight by toning your body muscles, boosting stamina, and enhancing everyday movements. Yoga helps you in cleansing the mind and the soul you almost forget to eat while correcting your posture. When breathing, poses and meditation are all in sync, it becomes a meditative experience. All these benefits of yoga can help in achieving weight loss goals.

How can yoga help you lose weight and tone your body?

Yoga has been shown to help reduce stress, improve flexibility and promote a healthy lifestyle. While Harvard Medical School recommends yoga as a weight-loss aid, there are many health benefits that extend beyond the mat.

Research shows that people who practiced yoga once a week for at least 30 minutes over four years gained less weight during middle adulthood than those who didn't practice yoga.

While yoga poses for weight loss might not be the most effective, research suggests that yoga practitioners are more likely to be mindful of hunger cues and motivated to exercise, which could result in fat reduction over time.

How yoga helps in weight loss?

In order to lose weight with yoga, you must have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Yoga is beneficial for your mind and body, so it will help you create the best possible version of yourself. Yoga asanas are sedentary, but they have a positive effect on your body.

6 Easy and Best Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

Yoga is said to be gentle, but now you can see how it helps burn calories. It’s a good idea to learn about some of the basic yoga poses for weight loss, so you can start on your path towards fitness and health.

1) Boat Pose

Bhujangasana, or the Cobra Pose, is a yogastra (yoga exercise) that works at your core and promotes muscle strength. It strengthens the muscles and boosts metabolism, burning down more calories and promoting weight loss.

How to do it?

Sit straight with your legs extended on the floor.

Bend your knees and lift your feet off the floor so that your shins are parallel to the floor.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing down.

Hold this position for 30 seconds, then release and repeat it 5 times.

2) Upward Plank

This pose is pretty tough for beginners, but it's a great way to tone your core. Start by getting into the push-up position, then bend your elbows and lower your body towards the floor. Be sure to keep your body straight as a board with only your toes and forearms touching the ground.

How to do it?

Sit with your legs stretched out and your feet planted firmly on the floor.

Keep your hands behind your hips, fingers pointing toward your toes.

Now rise up as if you were pulling your head backward while keeping your shoulders, back and hips in contact with the floor.

3) Warrior Pose

Warrior Pose is a yoga exercise that works your arms, legs and tummy. Keep your abs tight while you do this pose, and hold it as long as you can. The longer you hold this pose, the better results you'll get.

How to do it?

Stand straight with your feet together.

Bend one knee and bring it up toward your chest, then push that leg out behind you so that it's parallel to the floor.

Keep your other leg straight as you raise your arms over your head.

Hold this position for as long as is comfortable, then switch sides and repeat.

4) Trikonasana

The Triangle pose is a great yoga posture for your health. It's not just good for reducing belly fat, it also helps reduce fat deposits around other parts of your body.

This asana can reduce your waistline, strengthen your thighs and hamstrings, and give your lower body a nice shape. It can also work wonders for your balance and attention.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet together, hands over your head and palms touching.

Widen your legs, lean forward and touch the same foot with each hand.

Hold this position for five to six seconds, then return to the original pose.

Repeat on the other side.

5) Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana, which means “cobra pose” in Sanskrit, requires little flexibility and strength. It is a simple but effective yoga practice for weight loss. This weight-loss yoga helps you burn calories and improves digestion and circulation at the same time.

How to do it?

Lie on the mat, with your feet flat and your palms down to either side.

Slightly bend your knees and press your hands against the floor.

Lift up your abs and push your belly button towards your spine.

Bend further back, keeping legs, hips and feet firmly on the floor.

Hold it for 4-5 full breaths before pushing yourself higher with each exhale.

Takeaway

Whether you're looking to lose weight or just improve your general health and well-being, yoga can help. Yoga offers health benefits for all individuals, but it's especially effective for those that want to lose belly fat. Plus, you don't need to be a trained yogi to reap the benefits of yoga; there are other forms of yoga that can help you live a healthy life. Give it a try!

