Have you tried high-intensity interval training for weight loss, toning, and fitness? This type of exercise involves short bursts of intense physical activity, followed by periods of rest. HIIT is an effective way to lose weight and tone up; it is also a good form of exercise for people who want to boost their overall fitness. If you are trying to find the best workout for your goals, then consider trying out HIIT!

What is HIIT?

HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training, which is a method of exercise where you alternate between periods of (almost) all-out intensity and low-intensity recovery.

The idea is simple: during your high-intensity bouts, you’re pushing yourself almost as hard as you can, and during your low-intensity periods, you’re trying to catch your breath in preparation for the next sprint.

Benefits of HIIT Exercises

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great way to burn calories and get fit. HIIT workouts are time-efficient because you can burn a lot of calories in a short period of time.

For example, a 20-minute HIIT workout can burn about 230 calories. That’s as many calories as you’d burn in 30 to 60 minutes of walking, which makes HIIT significantly more time-efficient.

Aside from burning a lot of calories for weight loss in a short amount of time, though, HIIT doesn’t have any special fat-burning benefits.

Six HIIT Weight Loss Exercises You Should Do Instead of Cardio

Here are six HIIT exercises that will burn more calories than regular cardio.

1) Cycling

Cycling is one of the most popular forms of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for weight loss because it's low-impact and gentle on your joints. In fact, research shows that when combined with a proper strength training program, cycling can even boost muscle growth.

Cycling outside is also a great way to enjoy nature, but you should always wear a helmet and avoid doing HIIT on busy streets or without proper safety gear. Hill sprints are an excellent choice for HIIT because they allow you to work hard while moving at a slower pace.

2) Running

Running can be a quick and convenient form of HIIT exercise, because it doesn't require any special equipment. If you don't want to run outside, most gyms have treadmills which allow you to get your heart rate up regardless of the weather.

Despite this, running is one of the best forms of cardio for effective weight loss and increasing cardiovascular strength and endurance. Running can be used in conjunction with strength training to create a well-balanced exercise regimen.

3) Ellipticals & Rowing Machines

Elliptical machines, rowing machines, and other cardio equipment can help you get a good HIIT workout. Ellipticals are low-impact, so they’re easy on your joints. They also use both your lower body and upper body thanks to the handles.

Rowing machines are excellent for high-intensity interval training, as they involve your entire body and are low-impact. They also make it easy to change your pace, which isn’t the case with some machines, like stair climbers. However, keep in mind that many cardio machines overestimate how many calories you burn.

4) Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are a good way to get a full-body workout for weight loss, and they're fun and new! You can do many different exercises with battle ropes—try alternating waves, jumping slams, or outside circles.

The resistance is up to you: You can make it easier by using more slack or harder by kneeling down while you exercise or using thicker ropes.

5) Kettlebells

Kettlebells are a great choice for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) because they allow you to improve strength and cardiovascular fitness at the same time. To make your HIIT workouts even more effective, try increasing the weight of your kettlebells.

The main disadvantage of using kettlebells for HIIT workouts is that they can be difficult or even dangerous to move quickly when they're heavy, and they take up a lot of space.

6) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is an inexpensive way to burn extra calories for weight loss and improve your cardiovascular health. It only requires a jump rope, and there are many different ways you can make your workouts more challenging as you get better.

For example, you can do double-jumps and crossovers. If you've never jumped rope before, make sure to take a few weeks to get your form down and practice the skill before using it for your HIIT workouts.

Wrapping Up

HIIT workouts will accelerate your weight loss, even if they are only done a few times a week. But remember, the more intense your HIIT workouts are, and the more frequently you do HIIT workouts, the more fat you’ll burn

Remember, HIIT may not burn as many calories as hours and hours of hiking, but it can give you a much better return for the time invested—and a much better body for your effort, too.

Poll : 0 votes