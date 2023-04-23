6 amazing benefits of using rice water for skin

The benefits of using rice water for skin are numerous. The starchy water is an important part of Japanese and Korean skincare, but this amazing product is now used in skincare regimens all around the world.

The best part about rice water is that it can be easily prepared at home and can be included in your everyday skincare routine to avail its benefits. Continue reading to learn more about the benefits of using rice water for skin along with the preparation steps.

Benefits of using rice water for skin

Rice water is known to make the skin glow and blemish free. It contains some essential nutrients, including ferulic acid, vitamin E and antioxidants that can help brighten your complexion, give you an even skin tone and prevent signs of aging as well.

Take a look at the top six benefits of rice water for skin:

#1 Anti-aging benefits

Rice water contains anti-aging properties. (Photo via Pexels/Daniel Xavier)

One of the top benefits of using rice water for skin is its anti-aging properties that help keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay. Rice water has antioxidants and amino acids that are known to slow down the skin's aging process.

It helps maintain skin elasticity while also reducing appearance of early signs of aging. Additionally, it prevents trans-epidermal water loss in the skin and reverses damage caused by free radicals and other environmental damage.

#2 Calms sensitive skin

Rice water can be a great addition to your skincare routine, especially if you have sensitive skin, as it contains skin-calming properties. This starchy water is a soothing ingredient that works great for irritated and stressed skin.

#3 Has skin-brightening properties

The benefits of using rice water for skin include brightening and lightening scars. Fermented rice water can be effective for skin problems like uneven skin tone, dull skin and pimples. Using it regularly can improve the skin’s collagen synthesis and give you a radiant complexion and supple skin texture.

#4 Prevents acne and pimples

If you struggle with acne and oily skin, using rice water can be beneficial. It can reduce those pesky pimples and also keep oiliness and red bumps at bay. As rice water is loaded with starch, it can help cleanse the pores and get rid of sebum and other acne-causing pollutants.

#5 Good for reducing sunburn

Rice water reduces sunburn. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

The benefits of rice water for skin include soothing sunburn and reducing skin tans.

If you have symptoms of sunburn like inflammation, redness and itching, using rice water can be effective. When applied to sunburnt skin, the starchy water gives a toning and relaxing effect, which not only improves skin texture but heals the skin, too.

#6 Improves skin barrier

When the skin barrier gets compromised due to environmental damage or chemical-based products, it becomes more vulnerable to skin problems. Using rice water, though, can protect the skin’s natural barrier and keep it away from all kinds of problems.

In fact, studies suggest that rice starch can be used to repair and improve the natural barrier of skin. This benefit of rice water for face may also be effective for managing skin conditions, like inflammation, eczema and rashes.

How to make rice water for skin at home?

There are multiple ways to make rice water at home:

Soaking method

Take a cup of rice, and rinse it a few times. Pour four cups of water into a bowl, and soak the rice in it for at least an hour. Stir the rice nicely, and strain the water in a glass container. Refrigerate and use.

Boiling method

Take a cup of rice, and wash it. Add four to five cups of water, and stir the rice and water together. Boil the mixture, and press the rice to release the chemicals. Strain the rice with a sieve, and refrigerate the water in an air-tight jar. Before using it, though, remember to dilute it with plain water.

Fermented rice water

Soak the rice in a few cups of water, and leave it in a glass container at room temperature for one or two days. When it starts to get a sour smell, put the jar in the refrigerator, and dilute it with water before using it on your face.

How can you use rice water for face?

Rice water can be easily made at home. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

There are different ways of using rice water for skin. You can wash your face using rice water, apply it as a face toner, make a face pack by adding other skin-benefiting products, or simply spritz rice water on your face for a quick cooling effect.

Using skincare products that contain rice water, like rice water face wash, toners, or moisturizers, is also a great way to introduce this amazing product in your skincare routine.

Poll : 0 votes