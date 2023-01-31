Fantastic Vitamin E Benefits for Skin | Get Your Best Skin Ever

Vitamin E benefits for skin are wide ranging, thanks to its inflammatory and fat soluble properties. Not only is the vitamin good for skin, it also offers a variety of other benefits, including boosting immune system, improving cell function, and combating impact of free radicals.

Exposure to sun and UV light along with declining age can reduce vitamin E level in the body. That can be improved both through food and supplements, but the latter tend to work faster.

In this article, we will discuss the vitamin E benefits for skin along with its best uses.

Amazing Vitamin E Benefits for Skin

Vitamin E moisturizers (Image via Pexels/Moose Photos)

Here are some of them:

#1 Moisturizing and Healing Benefits

Moisturizing and healing is one of the best vitamin E benefits for skin by strengthening skin barrier function.

#2 Anti-Inflammation Properties

Anti-inflammatory properties are another vitamin E benefit for skin. It helps calm and soothe the skin. By acting as a natural barrier in the sun, vitamin E is also good for skin hydration.

#3 Antioxidant Properties

One of the most important vitamin E benefits for skin is its antioxidant properties. The hydrating nature of vitamin E helps in absorption of water and trapping it in the skin. That makes it helpful for several skin disorders along with repairing the skin.

Vitamin E is also beneficial for restoring skin from sun damage along with promoting healing of burns and scars. The antioxidant properties of the vitamin help in preventing oxidative damage to cells by removing free radicals.

Uses of Vitamin E

Vitamin E through foods (Image via Pexels/Lumn)

Vitamin E supplements help you reap the vitamin's benefits for skin by boosting skin health. When the vitamin is taken orally, it goes directly to the skin via sebum, which is the oil secretion due to the sebaceous glands. People with oily skin tend to have greater vitamin E concentration in their dermis and epidermis.

Vitamin E can also help in treating skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis along with helping you get glowing skin. Using vitamin E can also help promote hair growth, allowing you to get shinier hair.

Vitamin E for Face

To avail vitamin E benefits for skin, it's recommended to incorporate the said vitamin in your skin care routine by using moisturizers and oils.

It's recommended that people with sensitive skin should start using vitamin E moisturizers. Vitamin E oils tend to be a bit greasy in nature, which is why it's recommended to use them at night. You should also keep in mind the order of layering in your skincare routine, as cream cannot penetrate the oil but oil can penetrate the cream.

When paired with vitamin C, vitamin E becomes much more effective for the face. That's because as vitamin E scavenges free radicals, vitamin C helps in the regeneration of the former molecule.

Foods rich in Vitamin E

Vitamin E supplements (Image via Pexels/Supplements on Demand)

Many foods are rich in vitamin E and should be incorporated into your diet. These include:

Processed foods like margarine, juice, and cereals.

Vegetable oils such as safflower seeds, wheat germs, and sunflower oils.

Seafood such as salmon and abalone.

Nuts and seeds like hazelnuts and sunflower seeds.

Green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli.

Overall, vitamin E benefits for skin are numerous along with other benefits for overall well-being of the body. However, vitamin E is not recommended for people with acne-prone, very oily, and super sensitive skin. That's because allergens in the vitamin can cause rashes, itching, and irritation to skin.

Poll : 0 votes