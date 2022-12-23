6 Best Calisthenics Exercises for Beginners & Intermediate Fitness Levels

Calisthenics exercises are one of the best forms of exercise you can do, as they utilize your bodyweight and do not require any special equipment. Some exercises (like pull-ups or dips) can require some equipment, which are easily found in parks, and if not, they can be substituted with other exercises.

Calisthenics exercises, which originated in ancient Greece, had a resurgence in popularity at the beginning of the 19th century. They're used in military training, fitness training of athletes and by people who want to keep fit without going to the gym.

Below, we will discuss a full body calisthenics workout to target the major muscles in the body.

Best Calisthenics Exercises You Can Do

Check out these six calisthenics exercises for beginner or intermediate fitness levels.

Let's get started:

1) Bodyweight Squat

Bodyweight squats are one of the most effective, well-known and highly popular calisthenics exercises you can do. They're also probably the best lower body strengthening exercise you can come across.

Instructions:

Place your feet about hip-width apart while standing. Set your toes in a slight outward angle.

Take a deep breath in, and contract your abdominal muscles to support yourself as you look forward and stick out your chest.

The buttocks should be reaching towards the floor as you shift your weight back into your heels and push your hips back behind you.

To squat properly, have your thighs almost parallel to the ground. Throughout this callisthenics exercise, keep your feet flat on the floor and knees above the toes.

Keep your chest out and exhale before pushing yourself back up till you're standing straight up to the starting position.

2) Burpee

Probably one of the most famous calisthenics exercises, burpee is a great cardio and full body exercise that works out the major muscles and help burn calories quickly.

Instructions:

Keep your weight in your heels and arms by your sides as you stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and body facing forward.

As you lower into a squat, push your hips back while bending your knees.

Place your hands palms down on the ground in front of you, a little closer together than where you will keep your feet.

With the body in a straight plank position, shift your weight into your hands, and jump your feet back, landing softly on the balls of the feet.

Avoid letting your back sag or bottom stick up into the air.

Step forward with your feet so that they touch down next to your hands.

Jump into the air with your arms raised over your head.

3) Push-up

The third one in our list of calisthenics exercises is the humble push-up. Accessible to everyone, it can a beginner, intermediate or advanced exercise, depending on the variation you perform.

Instructions:

Simply place your hands wide enough to be just outside of your shoulders while starting out on your knees.

Extend your legs while maintaining an upright posture and arms extended. The next move will be to assume a 'plank' position.

At this point, it's crucial that you contract the abdominal muscles and maintain as much straightness as you can. You must not allow your back muscles to sag or lift your buttocks.

You must lower your body by bending your elbows close to your body to complete a push-up. With your arms at 45 degrees, your chest should be almost parallel to the floor.

Take a moment in the lowest position before raising your body to the starting position.

4) Lunge

One of the most effective lower body calisthenics exercises apart from squats, lunges also come in many variations. If you have performed lunges as a beginner, try some of the more advanced variations for an intermediate level workout.

Instructions:

Start by focusing on your core while standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Simply extend one of your legs, and take a large step forward; shift your weight forward so that the heel contacts the ground first.

Following a landing, squat down till the front leg is vertical and parallel to the ground. If it's possible, keep your knee from advancing too far, and make sure it doesn't go past the toes.

Press your weight onto your front foot, and drive back up to the starting position to complete the repetition.

Perform this calisthenics exercise once more with the other leg.

5) Mountain Climber

All those who want flat abs should perform this wonderful cardio and calisthenics exercise that can work out the core.

Instructions:

Put your hands and feet together in a plank position, distributing your weight equally between them. The head should be in alignment; back should be flat, and arms should be at shoulder width.

Quickly return to the starting position after pulling your right leg as far into your chest as you can.

Repeat the motion with your left leg.

For as many repetitions as you can manage, keep alternating your legs while keeping the hips low.

6) Plank

This is one of the best calisthenics exercises for beginner and intermediate levels. It works out the entire body, especially the core, and its progressions can be increased.

Instructions:

Start off by getting into push-up position. Position your hands directly beneath your shoulders, keeping them a bit wider than shoulder-width apart.

Squeeze your glutes and abdominals to stabilize your body while in this position.

While carrying out the movement, it's crucial to maintain proper alignment. Picking a spot on the floor about a foot from your hands can help you achieve that.

Aim to maintain this position for 20 seconds if you're new to calisthenics. You should be able to extend this time as you gain experience.

Takeaway

Calisthenics exercises are an excellent way to build muscle, especially for beginners. Some of the best calisthenics workouts do not require much equipment and can be performed anywhere, in the park or at home.

They can help increase strength, improve flexibility, and increase endurance. You can perform the aforementioned beginner calisthenics workouts to stay fit and strong.

