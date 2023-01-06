6 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks

Healthy late-night snacks can satisfy your hunger pangs without compromising your diet. Several easy and simple recipes are included in this article for you to try out at night. Nutritious ingredients that are good sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are ideal for preparing late-night snacks.

Healthy Late-Night Snacks Recipes

Try out these easy and simple recipes for your late-night hunger pangs without compromising your diet:

1) Banana Walnut Shake

Walnuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Walnuts can also be used to prepare other healthy late-night snacks.

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk of choice.

1/2 cup walnuts

1 fresh banana

A pinch of cinnamon

Stevia or erythritol as a sweetener

4 tbsp of fresh cream

2 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. You can add milk for desired consistency.

Shakes and smoothies can help with weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Nature Zen)

2) Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are a low-carb food known for their weight loss benefits. They are among the fiber-rich foods that keep the gut healthy and promote the growth of probiotic bacteria. Chia seeds can be used to prepare other late-night snacks as well.

Ingredients:

2 tbsps chia seeds

1 cup of milk of choice

Stevia or erythritol as per taste

Berries or nuts for topping

Instructions:

Take chia seeds, milk, and sweetener in a glass jar or bowl, and mix well with a spoon. Let the mixture settle for 2-3 minutes.

Cover the jar well, and let it chill in the refrigerator for an hour at least.

Add the vanilla essence and top with berries or nuts for an amazing late-night healthy snack.

3) Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek yogurt can be used to prepare nutritious late-night snacks. This tasty recipe is a combination of greek yogurt, roasted nuts, and seeds, which can be prepared in five minutes.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened greek yogurt

Stevia or erythritol as per taste

Roasted almonds, pistachios, and walnuts

Roasted watermelon seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds

Instructions:

Beat the yogurt until smooth. Add sweetener, and mix well.

Add the roasted nuts, and keep the mixture in the refrigerator for at least an hour or in the freezer for 20 mins.

Sprinkle the roasted seeds before serving.

Greek yogurt is a probiotic-rich food (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

4) Quick Trail Mix

Nuts and seeds can be used in various late-night snacks. The easiest way to include these foods is to prepare a homemade mix without any sugar.

Ingredients:

1 cup of almonds, roasted and chopped

1 cup of walnuts, roasted and chopped

1/2 cup of roasted seeds mix

Instructions:

Mix all these ingredients in a glass jar.

You can add a pinch of salt and pepper to make it tastier.

5) Cheese Burst Omelet

Eggs are nutritious and are among the best foods to boost your brain and memory. Egg yolks contain good fats and cholesterol. They are versatile and can be used to prepare other interesting late-night snacks.

Ingredients:

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp paprika

50 grams of butter

50 grams of cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Chop the vegetables finely.

Preheat the pan and grease a little bit with butter.

Add the beaten eggs and spread them on the pan. Reduce the heat to low.

Add the vegetables followed by diced cheddar cheese.

Fold the omelet carefully and serve hot.

Omelets are easy and simple (Image via Unsplash/Igor Miske)

6) Almond Butter Yogurt Smoothie

This recipe contains almonds and yogurt, which are keto-friendly and good for your gut. Yogurt can be used to prepare various other late-night snacks.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 cup of milk of your choice

1 cup plain greek yogurt

Instructions:

Take the milk, yogurt, and almond butter into a blender.

Blend till it's smooth. You can add cocoa powder if you prefer a chocolate-flavored version.

Pour into a glass and garnish with dark chocolate shreddings.

Check out these high-protein snacks to boost your metabolism.

Bottom Line

These healthy late-night snacks can keep your cravings away and prevent you from eating junk food. You can try out innovative recipes with these ingredients to prepare your own snack.

