6 Best Leg Machines At The Gym

Leg machines at the gym are popular. Almost everyone wants to get hold of one on their leg days.

The machines are brutal and can leave you with little to no energy left in your legs. However, that shouldn’t scare you. In fact, that should motivate you to use the leg workout machines.

Keeping that in mind, let’s find out the best leg machines at the gym that you must use.

Best Leg machines at the gym to include in your routine

Assuming you have access to the following six leg machines at the gym, it’s a great idea to include them in your leg days. You don’t need to use all the machines on the same day but in variation. Let's get started:

1) Hack squat: targets overall development

Hack squat (Via Chris Bumstead's Instagram: @cbum)

To use a hack squat, one of the best leg machines at the gym:

Set the shoulder pad at a level that allows you to comfortably place your legs on the platform.

Ensure you have your knees slightly bent.

Add a weight that's suitable, and get into position.

Press your back against the back pad.

Lift the weight by pressing your legs on the platform, and unlock it. This is your starting position.

Slowly move downwards to do the squat.

Try to go below the 90-degree points that the thighs make with the calves.

Push through your heels when you come back up to use the resistance against your quads.

2) Leg press: Targets muscle-group based on feet placement

Leg press (Via Chris Bumstead's Instagram: @cbum)

To do a leg press:

Place yourself on the machine, and put your feet on the platform. At this point, your legs should be bent from the knees.

Add a weight you can lift; push the platform with your legs, and unlock it. This is your starting position.

Bring your knees closer to your chest by holding the platform with your feet.

Push the weight backwards using your heels, but do not completely extend the legs.

You must never lock the knees during the exercise.

If you place your feet towards the lower end of the platform, you will target the quads.

If you place your feet towards the upper end, you will target the glutes and hamstrings.

If you keep your feet in the middle, you will target overall development.

3) Leg extension: targets quads

Leg extension (Image via fitday.com)

To do a leg extension:

Sit on the pad with your legs bent from the knees and towards the floor.

The leg raise pad should be on the ankle joint or slightly above.

Set a weight you can lift, keeping the back straight (preferably against the back pad), and push the weight upwards with your legs.

Engage your quads during the movement, and hold them at the top of the motion.

Lower the weight steadily while controlling the negative.

4) Leg curl: targets hamstrings

Leg curl (Image sourced via toutelanutrition.com)

To do a leg curl:

There're two types of leg machines at the gym - seated or lying.

If you’re using a seated leg curl machine, place your legs on top of the leg curl pad.

If you’re using a lying leg curl machine, place your legs below the leg curl pad.

Engage the core muscles and hamstrings, and curl the weight towards the floor (seated machine) or towards the posterior (lying machine).

Squeeze the hamstrings at the top of the motion for a second before moving the weight back to the starting position.

Ensure to control the negative to burn out the hamstrings completely.

5) Smith machine: targets quads and hamstrings

Smith machine (Via Chris Bumstead's Instagram: @cbum)

To use a Smith machine:

Place the attached barbell at shoulder level. Add plates on both sides.

Place the barbell on the shoulders from behind your head.

Push through with your heels, and lift the barbell to unlock it.

Keep your core engaged for stability, and lower your body to go into a squat position.

Push through with your heels when you’re moving back upwards. It’s important to keep the back straight and stable to avoid injury.

6) Calf raise: targets calves

Calf raise (Image via Google)

To do a calf raise:

Adjust the shoulder pad at a level where if you put your shoulders underneath it, the heels are already bent towards the floor.

Set a weight you can lift, and put the shoulder pad on your shoulders.

Your toes should be on the platform while the heels should be hanging outwards.

Lift the weight by pressing your toes on the platform, and engage your calves.

Hold the position at the top of the motion, and squeeze your calves.

Slowly bring the weight down so that your heels move towards the floor before pushing for the next rep.

Leg machines at the gym are a useful tool to build your legs and pump the muscles. They can be used for toning and conditioning or for strength and development.

The leg machines at the gym serve a purpose and target a particular set of muscles. It’s important to keep that in mind so that you’re aware of which muscles you're working when using a specific leg machine at the gym.

Poll : 0 votes