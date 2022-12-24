6 Best No-Weight Arm Workouts You Can Do Anywhere

No-weight arm workouts are becoming increasingly popular these days, as they can be performed anywhere. You dont need any fancy equipment or weight to do these easy workouts that can tone and shape your arms.

There's more to having strong arms than meets the eye. Arm strength is functionally necessary for many daily activities, such as carrying, lifting, pushing, and pulling. These are all examples of activities that require arm strength.

Below, we will discuss some no-weight arm workouts for arm strengthening and toning purposes.

Best No-Weight Arm Workout To Do Anywhere

Check out the following six no-weight arm workouts you can do to tone your arms and strengthen them. Let's get started:

1) Downward Dog to Plank

This is an excellent exercise for toning your arms (Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

The chest, shoulders, and triceps are strengthened by this no-weight arm workout.

Instructions:

Start out in a pushup plank position with your arms straight and hands under your shoulders. If the push-up plank position is too difficult, you can begin with your knees on the floor.

To enter the downward dog pose, lift your hips, and push back with your arms.

Once you have pushed back far enough to do so, if you began on your knees, you will lift your knees off the ground.

Before going back to the starting position, briefly stabilise in the downward dog pose.

Do three sets of 10–12 repetitions.

2) Push-up

Push-ups can tone the triceps (Image via [email protected] Solano)

The traditional push-up is an excellent no-weight arm workout that works the shoulders, triceps, and chest without any additional equipment. If the standard variation is too difficult, do the push-ups on your knees.

Instructions:

Starting in a push-up position, keep your spine neutral, legs straight, and hands under your shoulders. Keep your knees on the ground to lessen the difficulty if necessary.

Bend at the elbows, and lower your body as a whole towards the floor.

Keep your elbows at a 45-degree angle or close to your sides. As soon as your upper arm is parallel to the floor, lower your chest.

Drive back to the top position by pushing through the floor while keeping control the entire time.

Do three sets of 10–12 repetitions should be performed. You can switch back to the knees-down exercise if the sets get too challenging.

3) Plank Shoulder Tap

This is quite an underrated no-weight arm workout. It's a great exercise for strengthening the shoulders, arms, and even the oblique muscles of the core.

Instructions:

To begin, assume a high plank position with your hands flat on the floor and about shoulder-width apart. Stack your wrists under your shoulders.

After that, bring your right hand to your left shoulder, and return to the starting position, making sure to keep the abdominal muscles and glutes engaged so that the hips remain as stable as possible.

Repeat the previous step while tapping your left hand on your right shoulder. Keep switching things up like that.

4) Hand Release Push-Up with Reach

Strong arms will help you in lifting and carrying (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

This no-weight arm workout is an excellent upper body strengthening workout that activates muscles in your arms, shoulders, and chest. The exercise also provides a greater range of motion than standard push-ups.

Instructions:

Starting in a high plank position, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor, stacking the wrists under your shoulders.

Maintain a straight line from your shoulders to your heels. Bend your elbows at a 45-degree angle to your body, and slowly lower yourself to the ground.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together to lift your hands a few inches off the ground while keeping your chest on the ground. After that, extend your arms in front of you.

Put palms back underneath shoulders, and draw your elbows in towards your chest.

To start again, push back up using your palms. Repeat.

5) Up Down Plank

Moving on, the next no-weight arm workout will give you a run for your money. The up down plank is a challenging exercise not just for the arms and shoulders but also for your core muscles.

Instructions:

Starting in a high plank position, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor, stacking your wrists under your shoulders.

Maintaining a plank, place the right forearm on the ground. Descend to your left forearm, and pause there in a plank position.

To get back to a high plank, push back into your right hand first, and then your left.

Move as quickly as you can while maintaining a straight line from your shoulders to your heels, stability in your hips, and engaged abs and glutes.

Repeat while switching which arm comes first each time.

6) Arm Circle

Arm circles are a good, beginner-level exercise to tone your arms (Image via [email protected] Subiyanto)

For all your hard work, the last no-weight arm workout we're going to give you is relatively easy. This exercise for beginners strengthens the biceps and triceps isometrically while concentrating on the shoulder muscles.

Instructions:

Standing tall, keeping the muscles tight down the length of your arms straight out to the sides.

Slowly move your arms in circles around your shoulders, keeping them straight and elbows tensely locked.

Do three sets of 10–20 repetitions in each direction should be completed.

You can alternate between sets of circles with large and small diameters to slightly alter the effort needed.

Takeaway

Perfoming no-weight arm workouts regularly can help tone the arm muscles and strengthen them. Following a low-calorie high-protein diet is essential for losing fat.

For more arm exercises, check out these simple and effective arm workouts for beginners.

