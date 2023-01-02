6 Best Quad and Glute Exercises You're Not Doing

Quad and glute exercises are essential for building strong legs. If you're looking to tone and strengthen your quadriceps and gluteal muscles, you may be incorporating the same old exercises into your workout routine.

While squats, lunges, and leg presses are effective in targeting these muscle groups, there are several exercises that can help you achieve your fitness goals.

Best Quad and Glute Exercises You're Not Doing

Here are six best quad and glute exercises you may not be doing:

1) Bulgarian Split Squat

This exercise targets both the quads and glutes, as well as the hamstrings and core. Bulgarian split squats aren't the easiest exercise, but these steps will help you out.

To perform a Bulgarian split squat, stand about two feet in front of a bench or step, and place the top of your right foot on the bench behind you. Proceed as follows:

Lower your body till your left thigh is parallel to the ground; push back up to the starting position.

Make sure to keep your chest up and core engaged throughout the movement.

Do 10-12 reps on each side.

This exercise can be done with or without weights, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

2) Step-Up

Step-ups are a great way to build muscle in your lower body! (Image via Unsplash/Benjamin Klaver)

Step-ups are a great quad and glute exercise that can be done with or without added weight. If you want to do step-ups with proper form, these steps can help you out:

Stand in front of a bench or step, and place your right foot on the bench.

Press through your right heel to lift yourself up, and bring your left foot onto the bench.

Step back down with your left foot first and then your right. Make sure to keep your core tight and chest up as you perform the exercise.

Do 10-12 reps on each side. This exercise can be done with or without weights and can be made more challenging by increasing the height of the step or adding dumbbells.

3) Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is a classic lower body exercise! (image via Unsplash/Nikola Murniece)

This quad and glute exercise targets the glutes and lower back muscles.

To do a glute bridge, follow these steps:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Lift your hips up off the ground till the body forms a straight line from the knees to the shoulders.

Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement, and slowly lower back down. Do 10-12 reps.

4) Single-Leg Squat

The single leg squat is a great glute exercise. (Image via Unsplash/Pavigym Prama)

Single-leg squats, also known as pistol squats, are an advanced exercise that targets your quadriceps and gluteal muscles. They're are a great quad and glute exercise that also help improve balance and stability.

To do a single-leg squat, follow these steps:

Stand on your left foot, with your right hovering just off the ground.

Lower your body down as if you were sitting back in a chair, making sure to keep your chest up and core engaged.

Push back up to the starting position, and repeat.

Do 10-12 reps on each side.

5) Clamshell

This quad and glute exercise targets the gluteus medius, located on the sides of the hips that helps with stability and balance.

To do a clamshell, follow these steps:

Lie on your left side with your knees bent and feet stacked.

Lift your right knee up, keeping your feet together, and lower it back down.

Make sure to keep your hips facing forward and core engaged throughout the movement.

Do 10-12 reps on each side.

6) Quadruped Hip Extension

This exercise targets the glutes and lower back muscles.

To do a quadruped hip extension, follow these steps:

Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Lift your right leg up and behind you, keeping your feet flexed and core engaged.

Lower your leg back down, and repeat. Do 10-12 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Incorporating the aforementioned quad and glute exercises into your workout routine can help you build stronger, more toned legs, and lifted buttocks. Make sure to mix up the exercises and challenge yourself by increasing the weight or resistance as you get stronger.

As with any exercise programme, though, make sure to warm up properly and listen to your body to prevent injury and challenge yourself as you get stronger. Happy training!

