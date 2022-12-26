6 Best Side Deltoid Exercises to Make Your Shoulders Look Bigger

If you want wide, powerful shoulders reminiscent of superheroes, you need to mandatorily add side deltoid exercises to your workout routine. Growing the side delts along with the upper back can help you achieve an amazing V-taper.

In this article, we will take a look at the best exercises to target the side delts while improving flexibility and posture.

Top Side Deltoid Exercises For Wide and Bigger Shoulders

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Lateral raises are the OG of all side deltoid exercises. (Image via Instagram/loveyourflex)

When you think of side deltoid exercises, the first thing that pops up is dumbbell lateral raises. You can increase the range of motion and perform them unilaterally by grabbing on to any support and leaning to the side holding the dumbbell.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lean slightly forward to produce more lateral delt activation.

Grab the dumbbells in both hands, with the palms facing the thighs.

Raise the dumbbells upwards and to your sides till they're almost parallel to the ground. Avoid swinging the body; instead, perform slow, controlled reps.

Return the dumbbells to their starting position. Repeat.

2) Arnold Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger innovated this movement early on in his illustrious bodybuilding career. Adding this movement to your list of side deltoid exercises can help you target all three heads in one go.

Instructions:

Set up as you would for the seated dumbbell shoulder press.

Turn the wrists inward so that the palms are facing towards you.

Begin the movement by rotating your wrists outwards. Press the weight straight up while keeping your back flat.

Rotate your wrist inwards, and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Cable Lateral Raise

Cable Lateral Raises are among the best side deltoid exercises you can do (Image via Instagram/restore_nutrition1)

If you're looking for side deltoid exercises that keep constant tension on the muscle, cable lateral raises are your best option. It's also ideal for trainees with upper back or shoulder pain.

Instructions:

Stand to the side of the cable pulley machine. Attach a D-shaped handle to the lowest pulley.

Grasp the handle with one hand. The cable can be behind the legs or between.

Hold on to the machine, and lean away slightly for a increased range of motion.

Raise the handle till your arm is almost parallel to the floor.

Lower you arm slowly to the starting position. Repeat on both sides.

4) Barbell Upright Row

The barbell upright now can help target the upper back and delts while improving posture and upper body pulling strength.

Instructions:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart, and stand upright with a braced core.

You can either use a barbell (shoulder-width grip) or two dumbbells.

Relax your shoulders, and lift the weight(s) vertically, leading with your elbows.

Raise your hands straight up to your upper chest.

Squeeze hard till you feel the upper back and delts activate.

Pause for a second at the top.

Lower the barbell back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Incline W-Raise

If you're looking for side deltoid exercises that can also help strengthen the upper back and shoulder complex, incline raises are the ideal movement. This prehab exercise targets the rotator cuff, side delts, and rear delts while improving shoulder health and mobility.

Instructions:

Lie chest-down on an incline bench (use a 30-degree angle).

With your arms hanging down and palms facing down, bend your elbows at 90 degrees.

Raise your arms up and to the side of your body while squeezing the shoulder blades together.

Continue till the upper arms are parallel to the ground.

Hold the peak contraction for a second, and slowly lower down. Repeat.

6) Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Seated Dumbbell Press (Image via Pexels)

Add the dumbbell shoulder press to your arsenal of side deltoid exercises to ensure unlimited progressive overload while targeting all three heads of the delts. It also stimulates growth in the triceps and trapezius muscles.

Instructions:

While in a sitting position, firmly place your upper back against the backrest.

Push your chest out, and pull your shoulder blades down and back.

Lift the dumbbells up to shoulder level.

Press the dumbbells straight overhead till your arms are completely straight. Avoiding complete lockout can keep more tension on the delts.

Lower slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

Adding the aforementioned side deltoid exercises to the shoulder routine can help enhance your V-taper and overall aesthetics. Make sure you hit the lateral delts two to three times a week for optimal benefits.

