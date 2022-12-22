6 Best Shoulder Impingement Exercises for Athletes

Shoulder impingement exercises are prescribed generally to those who suffer from a condition called shoulder impingement or any kind of shoulder pain or injury.

In the most basic terms, shoulder impingement causes a pinching pain in the shoulder muscles when you move the arm in certain directions. This pain occurs due to the shoulder impingement syndrome. It can be a major hurdle in daily life, making activities like combing hair, showering, or reaching overhead painful.

What is Shoulder Impingement?

In technical terms, shoulder impingement happens when the top outer edge of the shoulder blade rubs against (impinges on) the rotator cuff below it. This rubbing can lead to swelling and narrowing of the space in the joint, causing pain and irritation.

The rotator cuff is responsible for granting the shoulder joint its range of motion. If the rotator cuff is swollen or irritated, you will not be able to move your shoulder in all directions without pain.

Shoulder impingement mostly happens with people who use their shoulders regularly and strenuously i.e. sportspersons and athletes. People who perform painting and washing jobs are also susceptible to it. Injury or falls can result in shoulder impingement too.

It's important to consult a doctor who can advise on how best to handle your injury and the exercises you can do to take care of your shoulders. Shoulder impingement exercises are supposed to help you retain the range of motion of the shoulders, keep the muscles and tendons working closely and in co-ordination, and maintain the overall health of the shoulder joints.

Best Shoulder Impingement Exercises for Athletes

Check out the following six shoulder impingement exercises for athletes. You can also check out these frozen shoulder exercises for quick relief:

1) Chest Doorway Stretch

The first in our list of shoulder impingement exercises for athletes is this simple stretch that can relieve the shoulder and chest muscles.

Instructions:

Place your hands and elbows parallel to a doorframe.

Slowly open the door till you can feel the muscles stretching.

For 15-20 seconds, maintain this end position before going back to the starting position.

Perform this stretch three times.

2) Band Pull Apart to Strengthen Rotator Cuff Muscle

This is one of the simplest shoulder impingement exercises you can do to strengthen the shoulder joint.

Instructions:

Start by standing against the wall holding a resistance band, with the palms up and elbows tucked in.

Pull the band apart by rotating the shoulders externally while squeezing the shoulder blades together.

Keep your forearms tucked in throughout; there shouldn't be much room between your body and the elbow.

Three sets of ten reps should be the goal.

3) Supraspinatus Stretch

This is one of the gentler shoulder impingement exercises that can give the shoulders a good stretch.

Instructions:

Put one hand on the lower back, and pull the elbow forward with the other hand.

Hold onto your lower back with one hand.

You should feel a light stretch at the back of the shoulder.

Assuming there's no pain, hold for 20-30 seconds, and repeat five times.

If it hurts, stop doing the exercise immediately.

4) Floor Cobra Raise

The fourth exercise in our list of shoulder impingement exercises is the floor cobra raise. It's designed to help improve posture by strengthening the muscles in the middle and lower trapezius.

Instructions:

Lie face down on the floor, with your palms facing down.

Lift your arms off the ground by slowly rotating them from the outside.

Hold a shoulder blade squeeze for 1-2 seconds.

Do three sets of ten repetitions each.

5) Back Shoulder Stretch

This is one of the best shoulder impingement exercises you can do. The relief you will feel after doing this stretch can be quite incredible.

Instructions:

Put one arm across the front, and tightly pull the other one in.

Hold the position for 20-30 seconds, and do it three times.

You should feel a light stretch in the back of the shoulder but no pain.

6) Wall Angel

This is one of the best shoulder impingement exercises for everyone. It's also a recommended exercise to improve posture and relieve shoulder tension.

Instructions:

Try to keep your upper back and buttocks in contact with the wall as you stand with your back to the wall. Step your feet out about 12 inches from the wall.

To prevent a severe low back arch, draw your belly towards the wall.

When performing this exercise, try to press your forearms against the wall while keeping your elbows bent a 90 degrees. That may feel awkward at first.

Slowly slide your arms up and back down the wall.

Start with one set of ten repetitions, and increase to three sets as you gain strength.

Takeaway

Shoulder impingement exercises are generally performed after you've been diagnosed with shoulder impingement syndrome.

A variety of shoulder impingement stretches and exercises can be performed to improve and preserve the shoulders' range of motion. Make sure to check with your physician before attempting these exercises by yourself, though.

For more exercises, check out these shoulder stretches to instantly fix tight shoulders and relieve tension.

