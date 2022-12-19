Five Frozen Shoulder Exercises for Quick Relief

Frozen shoulder exercises are one of the most effective ways to get quick relief from pain and discomfort. Certain exercises and stretches work effectively when it comes to speeding up recovery.

Frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis, is a very common health concern. It occurs when the shoulders become painful and tight and restricts movement in all directions.

While there're no precise causes, the condition is quite common after rotator cuff injuries or surgeries where there's a need to use a sling. Although anybody can get a frozen shoulder, some people are more prone to the condition. That includes people with diabetes and hypothyroidism or ones aged between 40-60 years.

Frozen shoulder exercises to get relief

There're several frozen shoulder exercises available to help improve your range of motion and reduce pain. Below, we’ve rounded up five of the best exercises that can provide you with relief from adhesive capsulitis:

1) Pendulum swing

One of the best frozen shoulder exercises, the pendulum swing is a very simple move that requires you to relax your arms and move them in small circles. Initially, you can do this exercise without weight, but as you progress, try holding a dumbbell.

To do the exercise:

Stand straigh,t and place your unaffected arm on the edge of a chair, table, or kitchen counter.

Slightly lean forward, and position your affected hand alongside your body.

Start swinging your arm back and forth.

Complete a few reps, and swing it side-to-side.

Swing your arm in small circles. Perform each movement a few more times.

2) Arm circle

Arm circles are also one of the easiest and most effective frozen shoulder exercises that can help improve your range of motion and provide quick pain relief.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Lift your arms out to the sides, and ensure that they're parallel to the floor.

Start making small circles using your arms, and slowly increase the circles’ size.

Do at least ten circles in each direction.

3) Cross-body stretch

Cross-body stretching is one of the most effective frozen shoulder exercises that’s recommended during physiotherapy. This exercise gently stretches the shoulders and surrounding muscles, reduces pain, increases the range of motion, and also strengthens the tendons.

To do the exercise:

Sit on a chair or stand straight. Keep your back straight and shoulders relaxed.

Place your affected arm on your opposite shoulder.

Press your affected elbow gently towards your body using your opposite hand. Hold the position for a few seconds, and repeat.

Repeat on the other side, if needed.

4) Armpit stretch

The armpit stretch is among some of the most incredible frozen shoulder exercises that can help loosen tight armpit muscles and also offer pain relief. Additionally, this exercise boosts flexibility, reduces inflammation, and improves motion in the shoulders too.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight with your arms on your sides. Position your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Lift one arm over your head, and slowly bend at your elbow while bringing your hand towards the upper back just behind your head.

Hold your lifted elbow using your opposite hand, and slowly pull it towards you till you feel a gentle stretch in the upper back and armpit.

Hold the position, and repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

5) Finger walk

Also known as the wall crawl, the finger walk is one of the most useful frozen shoulder exercises that stretches the rotator cuff muscles, increase the shoulders’ range of motion, reduces pain, and develops strength.

To do the exercise:

Stand 8 inches away from the wall.

Place your affected arm’s index and middle fingers on the wall above your waist level. Ensure that the elbow is in a 'V' shape with the arm.

Maintain the position, and start to walk your fingers up the wall till the arm reaches as high as possible.

Lower your fingers back down, and repeat.

Takeaway

While doing the aforementioned frozen shoulder exercises, do not overstretch your muscles. Instead, stretch till it's comfortable and not painful. Be gentle, and don't rush through the exercises. Most importantly, get professional help before starting, and ensure that everything’s safe for your physical condition.

