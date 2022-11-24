Do you want to train your arms but don’t have access to weights? Well, there are several arm toning exercises that can be done without weight — these exercises are equally result-worthy and intense. The key is to choose the right exercises that target every muscle in the arm, including the biceps, triceps, forearms, and deltoids.

Arm toning exercises without weights not only help strengthen and tone the muscles but also reduce arm fat and develop a strong and well-functioning upper body. Moreover, most arm toning exercises done without using weights engage the core muscles too, giving the entire midsection and spine additional training.

Best arm toning exercises to do without weights

The following five exercises target every muscle fiber in the arms without the need for any added weight. When doing these exercises, though, ensure that you contract your arm muscles properly to maximize muscle activation. Let's get started:

1) Plank tap

Plank taps are an advanced variation of standard planks and are one of the best arm toning exercises to target different muscles at once. This exercise not only works on the triceps and biceps but also strengthens the shoulders, glutes, lats, and core.

To do the exercise:

Take a high plank position with your palms flat on the floor and hands at shoulder width. Keep your shoulders stacked above your wrists, and extend your legs straight behind you.

Engage your glutes and abs throughout the exercise.

Maintain the plank position, and tap your left hand to your right shoulder and right hand to your left shoulder in one move to complete one rep.

Return to the high plank position, and repeat the exercise.

2) Wall push-up

Wall push-ups are a great arm toning exercise that targets your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and lats. This exercise is beginner-friendly and can be done easily and quickly at home, office, gym, or outdoors.

To do the exercise:

Stand at least two feet away from a wall.

With your legs at shoulder-width distance or slightly wider, stand upright, and place your palms on the wall, with your arms extended. Ensure that your fingertips are pointing up.

With your legs stable, bend your elbows, and move your chest close to the wall.

Press your palms firmly, and push the wall till your elbows are slightly bent, and your chest comes away from the wall.

Return to the starting position, and complete a few reps.

3) Inchworm

Inchworms aresome of the best arm toning exercises that not only work on the arms but also give the entire body a good stretch. The muscles targeted are the biceps, triceps, lats, deltoids, glutes, and core.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight, and bend at your waist. Place your hands on the floor, and walk your hands forward into a high plank position. Ensure that your hands are directly under your shoulders.

Engage your glutes and core, and hold the plank position.

Slowly walk your hands back to your feet, and return to the standing position.

Repeat the exercise.

4) Decline push-up

The decline push-up is one of the best arm toning exercises that can be done without weights. Although it's quite a challenging exercise, it can hit the arms from every angle and also target the deltoids and core.

To do the exercise:

Get into a high plank position, but keep your toes on an elevated platform, such as a box, step, or anything that elevates your legs.

Bend your elbows, and slowly lower your chest towards the floor.

Perform a standard push-up, and push through your palms to get back to the start. While returning to the starting position, remember to fully straighten your arms.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Triceps dip

This exercise majorly works on the triceps and chest and can be easily done using a chair, bench, or sofa.

To do the exercise:

Sit on a chair with your knees flexed and legs close to one another. Place your feet flat on the floor, and position your arms behind your hips.

Shift a few inches away from the chair, and come to the edge.

Press your palms firmly on the chair, and slowly lower your hips towards the floor. Continue to lower your hips till they're about to touch the floor.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

Although the aforementioned arm toning exercises are simple and suitable for beginners and advanced exercisers alike, they're intense and offer great results in terms of strength and toning. These exercises are an amazing starting point for your arm training programme.

