What Are the Best Triceps Exercises for Women?

If you're willing to work on your upper body, particularly the arms, adding a few triceps exercises to your routine can be useful.

Triceps are one of the most common areas prone to fat accumulation in women. While triceps exercises can help attain stronger and well-defined arms, they can reduce fat in that area too.

Not only do triceps exercises level up your fitness routine, but they can also help you perform everyday activities that require pulling or lifting motions. Moreover, strengthening the triceps can even help you perform other advanced exercises such as deadlifts and bench presses more efficiently.

So, what are some great triceps exercises for women? Well, the best exercises are those that target all three heads of the triceps - the long head, medial head, and lateral head.

While there're plenty of exercises to choose from, the best way to develop strong and toned triceps is to opt for workouts that work on each head from every angle. On that note, here are some triceps exercises women should include in their upper body strength training routine.

Triceps exercises for women

If your goal is to achieve stronger and toned arms and improve your upper body muscles along the way, incorporate the following triceps exercises into your fitness routine. This triceps routine for women includes both weight and bodyweight exercises to fully target the triceps:

1) Overhead triceps extension

This exercise is one of the best triceps exercises women of all fitness levels can do. The best part – you can use a resistance band or dumbbells to do this exercise.

Instructions:

Sit or stand keeping your back straight. Grab a dumbbell using both hands, and extend it over your head.

With your biceps close to your ears and elbows pointing straight in the front, lower the dumbbell behind your head till your elbows are bent at 90 degrees.

Contracting your triceps, straighten your arms, and return to the starting position for the next rep.

Repeat.

2) Exercise ball push-up

While you can simply perform push-ups on the floor, using an exercise ball increases the intensity of the exercise and forces you to contract your muscles even more. This exercise amps up your stability and strength while keeping the muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Instructions:

Place an exercise ball just in front of you, and position your palms on the ball. Ensure that your fingers are facing out and palms are close to each other.

Position your legs extended straight behind you, and balance your lower body by pressing your toes firmly into the floor.

Bend your arms, and slowly lower down your upper body tillyour chest reaches the ball. Make sure your shoulders are in line with your elbows.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Skull crusher

Skull crushers are another very result-worthy triceps exercise that activates the medial head and helps develop muscle mass in the triceps. If you find triceps overhead extension difficult, skull crushers can be used as a great alternative.

Instructions:

Lie down on an exercise bench, and hold a dumbbell with both hands. You can also use a barbell if you want. Position your hands at a shoulder-width distance.

Extend the dumbbell over your head with your palms facing out and thumbs near your fingers. Lower the dumbbell by bending your elbows till they get at a 90-degree angle. Remember not to go too low.

Squeeze your triceps, and straighten your arms to bring the dumbbell back to its starting position.

Repeat.

4) Triceps kickback

Triceps kickbacks are among some of the most effective triceps exercises that help develop arm and upper body strength. This exercise improves shoulder stability and flexibility and also enhances range of motion.

Instructions:

Place a dumbbell on both sides of the bench. Place your left knee on the bench, and bend forward.

With your body parallel to the floor and left palm on the bench, grab the dumbbell on your right side, and position your right leg on the floor. Keep your right knee slightly bent.

Hold the dumbbell in your right hand, and ensure that your body is at a 90-degree angle with your forearm.

slowly bring your forearm backwards by pointing your forearm down. Move it back to the starting position, and repeat.

Once you’ve completed the desired number of reps, switch sides, and repeat.

5) Close grip bench press

Compared to the standard bench press that primarily targets the chest, the close grip bench press places emphasis on increasing size and strength in both, the chest and triceps. Using a close grip reduces the risk of injuries and puts the workload solely on the triceps for maximum gain.

Instructions:

Lie on a bench, and hold a barbell with your hands at shoulder distance.

With your elbows bent and weight just over your ribs, press the barbell up, and focus on contracting your triceps.

Lower the barbell back to its starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

Aim to perform each of the aforementioned exercises for at least 12 reps, and complete a full range of motion.

Whether you workout at the gym or at home, these triceps exercises are some of the best and easiest ones to kickstart your training. These exercises will improve circulation and also protect your upper body against injuries and other vulnerabilities. Remember that developing strength and toning the muscles takes time, so be consistent and patient with your practice.

