An exercise ball, also called a balance or stability ball, is one of the best exercise tools for developing muscle strength and endurance. Using this tool in your core-strengthening exercises can amp up your workout session and make it even more challenging and productive.

An exercise ball allows you to move on an unstable surface, which forces the stabilizers to work intensely to keep you from falling off the ball. Exercises done using this effective tool enhances intensity and makes the workout even more challenging for the core. Not only do these exercises target the core, but they also hit other muscles, including the arms and glutes. Additionally, they boost coordination and balance too.

The best part — if you're someone who regularly suffers from lower back pain during core workouts, a stability ball is just the right equipment for you. Studies suggest that stability ball exercises put less pressure on the back and are a relatively safe option compared to other free weights.

Best core exercises using exercise ball

Ready to strengthen your core and tone the midsection? Try these five exercise ball workouts that can be easily done at home or in the gym:

1) Ab roll

This easy exercise targets the entire core muscle and challenges stability as well.

To do it: Place the ball in front of you, and get into a push-up position with your hands on the ball and legs extended straight behind you.

Engage your torso. and pull your belly button in as you slowly roll the ball forward as far as you can without rounding your back. Squeeze your abs, and push your elbows into the ball to roll your body to the starting position. Repeat for ten reps.

2) Russian Twist

A staple in every core workout session, the Russian twist enhances core stability and primarily hits the transverse abdominis and obliques.

To do it: Lie down comfortably with your upper back placed on an exercise ball and legs bent at 90 degrees. Brace your abs, and lengthen your body so that the upper body forms a straight line from the knees to the head. Bring your arms above your chest, and interlace your fingers.

Maintain this position, and slowly rotate your torso towards one shoulder while lifting the other from the ball. As you do that, your hips must stay stable on the floor. Reverse the movement to return to the centerm and repeat. Continue alternating sides.

3) Y-T extension

Y-T extensions largely target the shoulder stabilizers and the back, but the movement hits the core muscles as well.

To do it: Lie down with your chest on an exercise ball, with your legs extended behind you. The toes must be tucked under your feet, and the body should be in a high plank position.

Engage your glutes, core, and back, and let your arms hang down from your shoulders. Maintain your balance, and lift your arms straight overhead to make a 'Y' shape. Lower them down, and again lift them out to the sides to make a 'T' shape. Lower your arms back down, and continue the exercise. Repeat for 20 reps.

4) Windshield wiper

This exercise targets the deep core muscles and helps develop stability and strength in the hips, lower back, and obliques.

To do it: Lie on your back on the floor, and place an exercise ball between your feet. If that seems difficult, put the ball between your knees. Bring your arms out to the sides, and engage your core.

Lower your legs to the right as far as you can go without allowing the back to lift off the floor. Bring the ball back to its starting position, and go towards your left. Continue to move back and forth for a few reps.

5) V-Pass

A full body exercise, the V-pass strengthens the core, as the ball gets passed between the feet and hands. The exercise also works on the arms and inner thighs, as these muscles help keep the ball from falling to the floor.

To do it: Lie on your back with your legs extended on the floor. Hold a stability ball using both hands, and place it over your head. Engage your core, and squeeze your abs as you lift your legs and arms to move the ball between your calves.

Lower your arms and legs to the starting position, with the ball between your legs. Lift your legs and arms again, and pass the ball to your hands. Continue to pass the ball back and forth between your legs and arms.

Takeaway

While doing the aforementioned core exercises using an exercise ball, make sure to choose the right type of ball, and breathe deeply. Engage your abs throughout the exercises, and ensure that you can comfortably handle the weight of the ball. Do not rush, and practice these exercises against a wall for better support, if required.

