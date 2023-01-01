6 Best Strength Training Exercises to Lose Weight Fast

Some of the best strength training exercises to lose weight are basic exercises that you most likely already include in your routine. The key, though, lies in progressive overload and sustainable progressive overload.

If you have been performing these exercises with dumbbells, it may be time to move on to barbells. Below, we will discuss some of the best strength training exercises that you can do to lose weight fast.

Strength Training Exercises to Lose Weight Fast

Check out the following six strength training exercises to lose weight fast. You can also check out these effective strength training exercises you can do at home. Let's get started:

1) Squat

Squats are one of the best strength training exercises that require good glute strength (Image via Pexels/Li Sun)

If you're looking for a list of the best strength training exercises to do, the squat should rightly be placed at the top of that list. Squatting with weights engages not only the legs and buttocks but also the back and abdominals.

As they recruit so many of your large and crucial muscles, squats are one of the best exercises to increase calorie burn.

Instructions:

Start with squats using only your bodyweight, and progress to using dumbbells, kettlebells, or even a barbell.

Form for barbell squat:

Start by taking a barbell with no weight or weight added.

Set your hands on the barbell shoulder-width apart and with a light grip.

By raising your elbows, you can place the bar across your clavicle and shoulders.

Raise the barbell from the rack while keeping your feet hip-width apart. Back up a step or two.

Engage your abs, and slowly lower yourself into a squat while maintaining a tall posture.

Push through your heels to stand back up while keeping your abdominal muscles contracted. At the top of your squat, give a little squeeze to your glutes.

That completes one repetition.

2) Deadlift

The glutes, hamstrings, quads, and the entire chain of back muscles are all put to work during a deadlift. It's one of the best strength training exercises that puts all your important muscles to work.

Instructions:

Keep your feet about hip-width apart as you stand.

You should bend your knees, and push your butt back while holding the barbell just outside your hips and slightly in front of your shoulders.

Lift with both palms facing you, or, if that's too much work, switch one palm to face outward.

Always maintain a neutral spine posture, without bending at the waist. The floor and your chest should be at a right angle.

Raise the barbell off the ground till it's centred over the middle of both feet. This motion should be performed in unison by the hips and shoulders.

Keep your toes pointed down and your legs completely straight by extending at the hips and knees. That's one repetition.

3) Walking Lunge

Perform lunges to keep your lower body fit (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

This excellent exercise is so beneficial for the core and legs that it should be a part of your training routine. Walking lunges can strengthen your entire lower body and give the core a good workout.

Instructions:

Holding dumbbells at your sides, stand tall with your feet together.

Bend your knees to 90 degrees and take a controlled step forward on your left foot.

Knees should point towards but not touch the ground; the front knee should be directly over the ankle.

To perform a controlled lunge on the other side, plant your left heel firmly on the floor, and step forward with your right foot.

That completes one repetition.

4) Kettlebell Swing

This is one of the best strength training exercises that works out the entire body. It requires strength in the core, legs, and glutes to generate momentum.

Instructions:

Keep your feet further apart than hip-width apart, and point your toes slightly outward as you stand.

Put your hands on a kettlebell, and squat down to grab it. Let it dangle freely between your thighs.

While keeping your back flat and abdominals tight, bend your knees, and push your butt back as you inhale.

Maintain a strong core and an upright posture.

Exhaling deeply, you will squeeze your legs and glutes as you press into your feet, exploding up through your hips and legs to stand, and sending the kettlebell soaring overhead.

Inhale, and slowly return to the starting position as you swing the kettlebell back between your legs. That completes one repetition.

5) Push-up

Push ups use your body's weight as resistance (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Any list of strength training exercises is incomplete without push-ups. This ultimate strength workout is one of the best you can do to exercise the upper body and core muscles.

Instructions:

Position yourself in a plank with your arms and body completely straight and shoulders directly over your wrists. Always remember to use your muscles to their full potential.

Lower your chest to the ground by bending your elbows behind your back. In this position, your upper arms should be close to your body, with the elbows pressed against the ribs on both sides.

Raise your body back to the plank position by straightening your arms.

That completes one repetition.

6) Pull-up

Pull-ups are some of the best strength training exercises you can do. This one will require you to use your bodyweight and strengthen your upper body as well as core muscles.

Instructions:

Fasten a heavy resistance band around a pull-up bar. When using the band to help you stand, the greater the resistance, the greater the help you will receive.

Place your feet firmly on a bench or plyo box, and grab the pull-up bar. Place the band around your shoe's arch with one hand. It's important to fully extend the banded leg.

Lift yourself up while maintaining a neutral spine and a strong core. You can use the momentum the band provides to help you get up.

Bring yourself all the way back down to zero. That completes one repetition.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned strength training exercises regularly to lose weight. Remember that you must also follow a calorie-deficit protein-rich diet to tone up. Read more about strength training exercises with free weights.

