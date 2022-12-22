People in their 50s often find that they have to replace their weightlifting regimen with theraband exercises and resistance band exercises.

Due to excessive joint pain or the natural muscle loss that occurs with age, seniors often find that using barbells or dumbbells can be harder on recovery. This under-recovery of muscles can lead to serious injuries in the future if not monitored properly.

That's where theraband exercises can help. Not only do they offer effective methods of progression with bands of increasing tension, theraband resistance bands are also cheap, portable and beginner-friendly.

In this article, we will discuss the best theraband movements for seniors that can be done at home.

Top Theraband Exercises For 50+ Seniors

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Band Pullapart

Elders often suffer from shoulder and upper back weaknesses that lead to postural issues. Theraband exercises such as band pullaparts increase upper body strength while enhancing shoulder strength and stability.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet held shoulder-width apart.

Using an overhand grip, grab the theraband by its ends.

Raise your arms to shoulder-height.

Pull the band apart by squeezing your scapulae and upper back muscles.

Return to the starting position. Repeat for 10-15 reps.

2) Theraband Bicep Curl

Seniors can often lose grip strength and arm strength as they age, which can affect daily activities. Theraband exercises like bicep curls are an ideal way to maintain bicep and forearm strength.

Instructions:

Stand upright with feet shoulder-width apart. Stand on top of the band with both feet planted firmly over it.

Grab the band with a shoulder-width grip.

Slowly curl the band upwards, as you would do in a bicep curl.

Hold the top contaction for a second. Repeat for 12-15 reps.

You can perform them unilaterally, or use both arms at the same time.

3) Banded Squat

Squats are an extremely functional exercise that can help you preserve your independence as you age. If there's one move that should be a staple among your theraband exercises, the clear choice is banded squats.

Instructions:

Place the theraband around both legs above your knees.

With your feet held shoulder-width apart, perform a squat.

Lower down till the knees are parallel to the floor. If you have any history of knee pain, going deeper may be painful.

Reverse the motion, and stand back up. Squeeze your glutes at the top.

Repeat for 12-20 reps.

4) Band Tricep Extension

Add this move to your arsenal of theraband exercises to maintain strength and size in your triceps.

Instructions:

Stand with one foot slightly in front of the other. Place the center of the theraband under the back foot.

Bring one end of the band straight up above the top of your head.

While keeping your elbow bent, perform a tricep extension.

Ensure you have a complete range of motion on the movement. You should feel your triceps activate throughout the exercise.

Repeat for 10-15 reps on each side.

5) Banded Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are excellent for maintaining and developing gluteal, lower back, and hamstring strength. If you have postural issues or back pain, add this move to your list of theraband exercises.

Instructions:

Wrap a theraband just above your knees. Lie down with your back on the floor.

Bend your knees. Keep your heels in line with the knees.

Raise your hips by engaging your lower body till it forms a straight line from your knees to your head.

Squeeze your butt at the top of the movement. Push out slightly on the band as you bridge up. Hold for a second.

Slowly come back to the starting position. Repeat.

6) Lateral Band Walk

This exercise helps strengthen the hips while improving balance and stability. It's also useful for isolating the adductor and abductor muscles of the legs.

Instructions:

Place a theraband around your ankles. Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Slightly bend your knees, and lower yourself into an athletic stance.

Step to your right side using your right foot.

Step your left foot towards your right, and return your feet to hip-width distance.

Take several steps to the right while keeping your knees bent.

Repeat the motion while moving to the left side.

Takeaway

The aforementioned theraband exercises are excellent for seniors looking to preserve their muscle mass and bone health. Perform them 2-3 times weekly for optimal results. Apart from resistance training, add in at least 20-30 minutes of walking every day for general health and longevity.

